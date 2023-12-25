How to watch Call the Midwife Christmas Special 2023 online or on TV

Since its very beginnings over a decade ago, Call the Midwife has been a Christmas Day TV staple. And 2023 is no different, with the festive feature-length edition effectively kicking off series 13 which will then continue with eight further episodes in January.

You can watch Call the Midwife Christmas Special for FREE in the UK on the BBC iPlayer streaming service from December 25. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on, because you can watch the Call the Midwife Christmas Special on iPlayer from anywhere with a VPN.

So what does the 2023 Call the Midwife Christmas Special have in store — and can it possibly compare to the feelgood factor we were gifted this time last year when Matthew (Olly Rix) proposed to Trixie Franklin?

Series 12 finished with the cute couple tying the knot, which means we get to see the newlyweds preparing to enjoy their first Christmas together. But the advent expectation is disrupted when her brother Geoffrey (Christopher Harper) emerges as an unexpected yuletide house guest. Great news for viewers — for whom Geoffrey has already become a firm favorite — but not so great for the happy couple.

Much of this year's episode will revolve around the Turners, who get a surprise of their own. When a package from May's mother drops through the door all the way from Hong Kong, it means they'll have to spend Christmas wrestling with some emotional dilemmas.

The Nonnatus House convent itself is set to acquire a new resident after Sister Julienne permits Nurse Nancy (Megan Cusack) to let Colette (Francesca Fullilove) move in, and Sister Monica Joan (Judy Parfitt) is in a philosophical mood as December 1968 sees the launch of the Apollo 8 moon mission. Will the octogenarian live to see the day that mankind walks on the moon?

Ready to settle in for Christmas evening with your favorite nurses from Poplar? Here's how to watch the Call the Midwife Christmas Special 2023 from anywhere in the world and for free — we've got all the streaming information you'll need below.

How to watch Call the Midwife Christmas Special in the UK

BBC One is airing this year's Call the Midwife Christmas Special on TV at 8.15 pm UK on Christmas Day. The feature-length episode will also be available to watch online on BBC iPlayer — both as it goes out and on-demand afterward. BBC One and iPlayer are free to watch for TV licence fee payers. You can also catch up with all 12 series of Call the Midwife on iPlayer now. If you're trying to access BBC iPlayer while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. Check out the full instructions for doing so further down this page.

How to watch Call the Midwife Holiday Special in the US?

The 2023 Call the Midwife Holiday Special will go out on PBS on Christmas Day (December 25) in the US. The broadcast is set for 8 pm ET/PT.

As well as TV, you can stream Call the Midwife for free on the official PBS site or PBS app devices such as Android, iOS, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and Android TV.

While all 12 seasons of Call the Midwife are now available to watch on Netflix in the US, the latest run (including last year's Holiday special), didn't land until September. So it looks like you'll have to wait to watch the 2023 Call the Midwife Holiday Special on that platform.

How to watch Call the Midwife Christmas Special in Australia

Call the Midwife Christmas Special is among the seasonal shows on ABC iview in Australia. It's scheduled to hit the platform on Tuesday, December 26, and airs on TV on ABC TV the same day at 7.30 pm AEDT.

That means you'll be able to stream the festive episode for free on the service. All you need to do to watch is register on ABC iview with your name, date of birth and postcode.

Anybody with Foxtel can also watch the Call the Midwife Christmas Special at the same time on Boxing Day on BBC First. And subscribers to a Fetch TV Ultimate or Variety Pack can stream it on demand.

All you need to know about Call the Midwife Christmas Special

What is the cast of Call the Midwife Christmas Special 2023? Helen George as Trixie Franklin

Olly Rix as Matthew Aylward

Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne

Linda Bassett as Nurse Phyllis Crane

Rebecca Gethings as Sister Veronica

Georgie Glen as Miss Higgins

Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan

Megan Cusack as Nurse Nancy Corrigan

Francesca Fullilove as Colette Corrigan

Stephen McGann as Doctor Turner

Laura Main as Shelagh Turner

Max Macmillan as Timothy Turner

Alice Brown as Angela Turner

April Rae Hoang as May Tang

Edward Shaw as Teddy Turner

Cliff Parisi as Fred Buckle

Annabelle Apsion as Violet Buckle

Daniel Laurie as Reggie Jackson

Zephryn Taitte as Cyril Robinson

Christopher Harper as Geoffrey Franklin

Will Call the Midwife return in 2024? Season 13 of Call the Midwife has been confirmed by the BBC to be returning in 2024. The series will comprise eight one-hour episodes. And there isn't long to wait, with the first episode going out on BBC One (and the BBC iPlayer) on Sunday, January 7. Call the Midwife season 13 will start in the US on Sunday, March 17 on PBS.