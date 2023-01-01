Here's how you can watch Call the Midwife season 12 online so you can continue to follow all the latest goings on from Poplar.

Call the Midwife season 12 kicks off right after this year's Call the Midwife Christmas special, and by the sounds of things, it will be an unmissable series for fans of the beloved period drama.

For one thing, we know that Helen George's beloved character Trixie Franklin is back in the picture again after leaving partway through season 11 to care for her ailing godmother, and it seems likely that her relationship with Matthew will continue to bloom. Plus, writer Heidi Thomas has already revealed that a number of hot-button topics like the legalization of abortion and the arrival of the contraceptive pill will factor into the next installment's stories (via RadioTimes (opens in new tab)).

Here's where to watch Call the Midwife season 12, wherever you are.

How to watch Call the Midwife season 12 online in the UK

Call the Midwife season 12 begins airing in the UK at 8 pm on BBC One on New Year's Day, with new episodes airing on a weekly basis. You'll also be able to stream new episodes in the UK on BBC iPlayer.

How to watch Call the Midwife season 12 online from anywhere in the world

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch Call the Midwife online, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from where you would normally watch your favorite shows and movies. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee (opens in new tab), so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

How to watch Call the Midwife season 12 in the US

PBS has already confirmed that you will be able to watch Call the Midwife season 12 in the US when the new season premieres on March 19, 2023 (opens in new tab), with new episodes releasing Sundays at 8 ET. They will remain available to stream for free on PBS up until June 6, 2023.

PBS Passport members will also be able to stream each episode 30 days ahead of the scheduled broadcast date.