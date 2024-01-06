How to watch Call The Midwife season 13 online or on TV

After a hugely successful Call the Midwife season 12 and Call the Midwife Christmas special 2023, fans are now in for a treat as Call the Midwife season 13 takes us back to Poplar, and this time we join our Nonnatus House favorites in March 1969.

It is a time of new faces and fresh challenges for our favorite midwifery team as they welcome pupil midwives Joyce Highland (Renee Bailey) and Rosalind Clifford (Natalie Quarry).

Meanwhile, as the team tackles a host of tricky cases and deals with conditions ranging from tetanus to tuberculosis, the opening episode finds head nun Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) encountering a pregnant woman who has cerebral palsy.

You can watch Call the Midwife season 13 for FREE in the UK on the BBC iPlayer streaming service from Sunday, January 7. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on, because you can watch Call the Midwife season 13 on iPlayer from anywhere with a VPN.

How to watch Call the Midwife season 13 in the UK

BBC One is airing Call the Midwife season 13 on TV at 8 pm UK from Sunday, January 7. The episode will also be available to watch online on BBC iPlayer — both as it goes out and on-demand afterward. BBC One and iPlayer are free to watch for TV licence fee payers. You can also catch up with all 12 series of Call the Midwife on iPlayer now. If you're trying to access BBC iPlayer while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. Check out the full instructions for doing so further down this page.

How to watch Call the Midwife season 13 in the US

Call the Midwife season 13 will go out on PBS on Sunday, March 17.

As well as on TV, you can stream Call the Midwife for free on the official PBS site or PBS app devices such as Android, iOS, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and Android TV.

All previous 12 seasons of Call the Midwife are now available to watch on Netflix in the US.

How to watch Call the Midwife season 13 from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Call the Midwife on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN — no matter where you are in the world.

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

Call the Midwife season 13 will start on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8pm on BBC One. You will also be able to catch up on iPlayer after the episode has aired, where you will also find all previous series of the drama.

In the US, season 13 will start on Sunday, March 17 on PBS.

It has also been officially confirmed that season 13 of Neal Street Productions’ Call the Midwife will consist of 8 episodes that will each be an hour long.

All you need to know about Call the Midwife season 13