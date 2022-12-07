How to watch Chainsaw Man from anywhere

There's a new hit anime show in town: Chainsaw Man is proving as popular with fans of the animation style as it is with everyone else — even the US Consumer Product Safety Commission has taken to Twitter (opens in new tab) to comment on it.

Based on a manga series, Chainsaw Man is about about a man who can turn into a chainsaw-human hybrid creature to fight devils. Yep, it really is all in the name.

Obviously there's more to it than that, and the story follows a character called Denji who, with his pet dog (which can also turn into a chainsaw creature), fights devils in an alternative version of the real world where horrid creatures plague humankind.

The anime was launched in October 2022 and it's slowly becoming a hit amongst viewers, with many hoping for a second season. So, if you're interested in watching it, you're going to need to use this guide to find out how.

How to watch Chainsaw Man in the US

If you're based in the US, your best way of seeing Chainsaw Man is via Crunchyroll, as the anime streaming service lets you watch the series for free. It'll be an ad-supported video, but the fact you don't need to pay more than makes up for it.

If you want, you can pay $7.99 per month for a Fan subscription to the service which removes ads, $9.99 for a Mega Fan subscription which removes ads, lets you watch four streams at once and lets you download videos to watch offline, or a $14.99 Ultimate Fan level with those perks and lots of merch benefits, with a free swag bag and discounts in the merch store.

You can sign up to Crunchyroll here (opens in new tab).

Another way to view Chainsaw Man is via Hulu, as the Disney-owned streaming service has the entirety of season 1 on it. This starts at $7.99 per month, though the Disney Bundle makes it cheaper if you also want Disney Plus and ESPN Plus.

How to watch Chainsaw Man in the UK

In the UK, Chainsaw Man is available to watch for free via anime streaming service Crunchyroll.

Chainsaw Man is actually on Crunchyroll's free tier, so you don't need to pay to stream it, though your viewing experience will have ads. There are also paid tiers: a £4.99-per-month Fan level which removes ads from videos, and a £5.99-per-month Mega Fan one which removes ads, lets you view offline and lets you stream on up to four screens at once. You can also get an annual Mega Fan subscription for £59.99.

There's a two-week Crunchyroll free trial too, if you're interested. You can sign up to Crunchyroll here (opens in new tab).

How to watch Chainsaw Man elsewhere

Crunchyroll operates in loads of countries around the world, so if you want to watch Chainsaw Man elsewhere, we'd recommend checking that first. The library is different depending on regions, but it doesn't hurt to check.

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch Chainsaw Man, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from where you would normally watch your favorite shows and movies. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.