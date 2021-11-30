How to watch 'Emmerdale' and ‘Coronation Street’ Christmas episodes EARLY

Christmas has come early for soap lovers as ITV has announced plans to make their festive episodes of Emmerdale and Coronation Street available on ITV Hub each morning, before their evening broadcast.

They have confirmed that there will be an hour-long Emmerdale special on Christmas Day at 7pm. Followed by an hour-long special of Coronation Street at 8pm. However, these will also be available to watch on ITV Hub from 7am, ahead of the evening broadcast.

On Boxing Day, Emmerdale will air at 7:30pm, and then Coronation Street at 8pm, both of which you will be able to stream from 7am that morning on the ITV Hub.

There’s plenty of drama that’s sure to go down in the soaps over the festive period and luckily enough, fans can experience it all early. But, there’s also plenty of other Christmas TV specials to unwrap, with its feature length Christmas special of The Larkins and Tipping Point: Lucky Stars Christmas Special.

If you want to escape the drama of the soap world for a bit, there’s some other Christmas specials that will be available to watch early on the ITV Hub, such as The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special, Gino’s Italian Family Adventure: A Festive Feast, and Bradley and Barney: Breaking Dad at Christmas.

Of course, there will also be music performed by many celebrity guests in extra special festive episodes of All Star Musicals at Christmas and The Masked Singalong.

Everyone’s favourite game show is also set to have its turn of a magical Christmas episode with Ant and Dec in Saturday Night Takeaway Presents: Double Trouble.

We also have some winter cheer from two treasured comedians- Paul O’Grady for his show Paul O’Grady: For The Love of Dogs at Christmas and retired comedian Billy Connolly in his show Billy Connolly: My Absolute Pleasure.

Check out our Christmas TV Guide for full listings and other Christmas TV specials.