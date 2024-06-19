How to watch Federer: Twelve Final Days — stream the tennis doc online

If you're a fan of tennis, and you need something to tide you over until Wimbledon 2024 begins in a few weeks, then why not check out Federer: Twelve Final Days to learn about this retired star?

Quick links Streaming: Prime Video

Free trial: 30-day

Release: Thursday, June 20

Runtime: 1h27m

As you can probably tell from the title, Federer: Final Twelve Days is a feature-length documentary which looks at the last few days of Roger Federer's professional tennis career, as he reflects on his time in the spotlight and on the court.

Originally shot as a home video that Federer didn't intended to be seen by anyone, this documentary was directed by Oscar-winner Asif Kapadia (Amy, Senna) and features interviews from the Federer family as well as stars like Nadal, Murray and Djokovic.

So if you're a tennis player, it's definitely worth a watch. So here's how to watch Federer: Twelve Final Days.

How to watch Federer: Twelve Final Days

You'll be able to watch Federer: Twelve Final Days on the streaming service Prime Video, as it was created specifically for this streaming service.

Prime Video is the video-on-demand aspect of an Amazon Prime membership, as Amazon's plan gives you access to all of its different facets.

An Amazon Prime subscription costs $14.99 / £8.99 / AU$9.99 per month or $139 / £95 / AU$79 per year, with the latter saving you quite a bit of money so we'd recommend that. This fee also gets you access to all the other Amazon Prime perks like next-day shopping, music streaming and so on.

By default, Prime Video serves you ads during your videos, but for a small extra fee you can get access to ad-free streaming. Here's how to watch Prime Video without ads if you need more information.

How to watch Federer: Twelve Final Days for free

There's a chance that you might be able to watch Federer: Twelve Final Days for free, but only if you've never signed up for Amazon Prime before.

Amazon offers a 30-day free trial for first-time subscribers (ie, people who've never used Prime before, so if you've used it but currently aren't a subscriber, it won't work!).

You can use this 30-day free trial to check out Federer: Twelve Final Days and everything else Prime Video has to offer. However it'll automatically renew into a full subscription, so remember to cancel if you're not taken with Amazon's offerings.