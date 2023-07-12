How to watch Full Circle online: stream the Steven Soderbergh drama

Steven Soderbergh is returning to the world of TV for Full Circle, a new six-part drama revolving around a kidnapping, which threatens to spill some huge family secrets.

Full Circle is Steven Soderbergh's first TV series since his 2018 whodunnit project, Mosaic, written by Ed Solomon, and this gripping new project sees the director behind the camera and collaborating with Solomon once again.

Exact plot details about the series are thin on the ground, but we know that everything hinges on the kidnapping of Jared, a teenager from a wealthy New York City family. It soon becomes clear that this is more than just an average ransom operation though, and more and more secrets rise to the surface.

The series boasts a truly impressive ensemble that includes the likes of Claire Danes, Timothy Olyphant, CCH Pounder, Zazie Beetz, Dennis Quaid, Suzanne Savoy, and Jim Gaffigan.

Below, we'll help you figure out how to stream Full Circle online or where you can catch it on TV if it's airing in your region so you can watch this mystery unfold.

How to watch Full Circle in the US

Full Circle is releasing exclusively as a Max Original, so you'll be able to watch it on

the newly-renamed streaming service (formerly HBO Max).

The series is getting a two-episode premiere on Thursday, July 13, with the remaining four episodes dropping in pairs on July 20 and July 27, respectively.

This service costs $9.99 per month for its ad-enabled tier ($99.99 annually) or $15.99 for the ad-free one ($149.99 annually) — there's also a $19.99 tier called Max Ultimate that enables streaming in 4K and with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

You can either subscribe to Max directly or get it as an add-on via a variety of streaming platforms like YouTube TV or Prime Video.

How to watch Full Circle in the UK

At the time of writing, we don't yet know where Full Circle will be streaming in the UK. Given plenty of HBO's new projects end up airing on Sky TV, it seems likely that Full Circle will either end up on a Sky TV channel or via the streaming platform, NOW. However we'd wait until this is confirmed before you sign up, just in case.

At the time of writing, there's a free trial available for your first month of Sky's Ultimate TV package, which includes both Sky Entertainment and a Netflix plan for £0 for your first month (£26/month thereafter on an 18-month contract or £29/month on a rolling plan). You can find it here.

How to watch Full Circle everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Full Circle, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

