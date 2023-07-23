How to watch Futurama season 11: stream the animated sci-fi revival online

One of the most popular animated shows ever is coming back, because Futurama season 11 ends the series' ten-year hiatus with more comedy sci-fi shenanigans on Monday, July 24.

Created by The Simpsons creator Matt Groening, Futurama follows the crew of the Planet Express delivery service in the far future of the 31st century. Since it started broadcasting in 1999, many of its characters including Bender, Professor Farnsworth and Fry have become recognizable pop culture figures.

Although Futurama stopped in 2013, it's being brought back with at least two seasons and 20 episodes now confirmed. The first batch is coming now, and that's season 11 (if you're wondering why it's not season 8, due to the previous season being season 7, it's because the show is defaulting back to its broadcast numbering system, with several previous seasons being split in two).

If you're excited to check out the new Futurama season 11, here's how to watch it, and we'll also include information on catching up on past seasons of the show.

How to watch Futurama season 11 in the US

In the US, you'll be able to use Hulu to watch the new batch of Futurama episodes, since the streamer is the company paying to bring it back. The first episode lands on Monday, July 24, and new ones will release each subsequent Monday until the end of September.

Hulu costs $7.99 per month, though bumping that up to $14.99 gets you ad-free watching. We like to recommend that streaming fans opt for the Disney Bundle though, which bundles Hulu with Disney Plus for $9.99 per month, or $12.99 to throw in ESPN Plus too.

You can stream every past season of Futurama on Hulu too; while it's available on various other services in drips and drabs, only Hulu has its entire run.

How to watch Futurama season 11 in the UK

Disney has confirmed that Futurama's newest season will be landing on Disney Plus day and date from when it releases in the US, so you won't need to wait for the new episodes at all. That means that the season will premiere on Monday, July 24 and new episodes will arrive on the streamer weekly until the end of September.

Disney Plus also has the entire Futurama back catalog in its library too.

You can sign up for Disney Plus for £7.99 per month, or you can opt for the annual membership at £79.90 for an entire year (which saves you the cost of two months).

How to watch Futurama season 11 in Australia

You'll be able to watch the new episodes of Futurama on Disney Plus in Australia, which is where it'll be in most other regions around the world too. The release schedule will follow other countries: the first episode will land on Monday, July 24, and new ones will drop every Monday until the end of September.

This service will also be where you can find all past seasons of Futurama too, ready for a nice catch-up session.

Disney Plus costs $13.99 per month, or you can opt for an annual pass for $139.99 which will save you two months over the monthly cost.