One of the most anticipated new movies of 2024 is finally available; Gladiator 2 is now playing, and we’ve got all the details you need on when, where and how to watch Gladiator 2.

Twenty-four years after the original Gladiator hit screens and ended up winning Best Picture, Ridley Scott returns to ancient Rome and the Colosseum for a story that picks up two decades after the original. But movie fans can still expect incredible action and fight like the original movie delivered, as we detailed in our official What to Watch Gladiator 2 review.

Itching to watch Gladiator 2 for yourself and just need to be pointed in the right direction? Read on for all the details that you need to know.

How to watch Gladiator 2 in movie theaters

Gladiator 2 is now playing in movie theaters worldwide, including IMAX screenings, allowing movie fans to watch it on the biggest screen possible.

In order to find out where and when Gladiator 2 is playing near you, visit the movie’s official website or Fandango. Both options will be able to show you all of the movie theaters in your area where Gladiator 2 is being shown and available times for today or in the future. You can also purchase your Gladiator 2 ticket online directly through these sites.

Don't forget about the Gladiator 2 popcorn bucket that will be available at select locations.

Have a movie theater that you frequent? You may want to look into movie theater subscription and membership programs, which will not only tell you when Gladiator 2 and other big movies are playing there, but allow you to save some money on tickets. Offered by numerous US and UK movie theater chains, these programs usually offer deals on free, discounted or monthly allotment of movie tickets to satisfy your movie-going habits, as well as deals on concessions and other perks.

Is Gladiator 2 streaming?

No, Gladiator 2 is not streaming at this time, it is playing exclusively in movie theaters.

Right now we don’t have any information on Gladiator 2’s eventual at-home viewing/streaming plans. However, because the movie is made by Paramount Pictures, we can make the logical assumption that it will have its streaming premiere on Paramount Plus. Prior to that however, we expect it’ll have a run on digital on-demand platforms.

We’ll update this page as details on Gladiator 2’s streaming plans become available.

What else to know about Gladiator 2

While Ridley Scott returns to the director’s chair for Gladiator 2, the movie is composed almost entirely of a new cast (the one holdover from the original movie is Connie Nielsen as Lucilla). Among the new stars are Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn and Fred Hechinger.

Here is the official synopsis for Gladiator 2:

“From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator 2 continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.”

In addition to our own positive review of Gladiator 2, most critics enjoyed the movie, as it is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes.

Get a preview of Gladiator 2 by watching the trailer directly below.