The final chapter of the Guardians saga has arrived. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ushers in the end of an era for James Gunn's ragtag group of heroes who have risked their lives time and time again to save the galaxy.

While it's possible that the Guardians might appear in a future Marvel story, it's very likely that it will be different actors and/or different characters. It really is a swan song for the cast, bringing closure to the team that has given us so many laughs and memorable moments over the years.

What to Watch's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 review said "the final outing aims straight for our heartstrings" and the preview of a heartfelt moment with Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and his fellow animals made fans emotional, so be sure to bring tissue!

Here's what you need to know to watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

How to watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in movie theaters

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is playing exclusively in theaters starting May 5 (or May 4 if you want to check out an early Thursday screening).

To find a showtime near you, you can check your local theater's website or use a site like Fandango (opens in new tab), which gives you showtimes everywhere the movie is playing in your area. You can also purchase tickets online in advance through these sites.

If you're looking for free, discounted or monthly allotment of tickets, often with deals on concessions or other theater-going perks as well, many movie theaters have subscription and membership programs in place in place. Learn more about these great services with our movie theater subscription and membership deals guide.

Is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 streaming?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in theaters exclusively, but after a period of time it will move to Disney Plus, which is the home for all things Marvel.

The timeline for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to show up on Disney Plus is fluid and based entirely on how it performs in the theaters.

As soon as we hear about a streaming date, we'll have it for you right here.

What else to know about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 stars Chris Pratt as Star Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Bradley Cooper as Rocket (voice), Vin Diesel as Groot (voice), Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Chukwudi Iwuji as High Evolutionary and Will Poulter as Adam Warlock.

The first movie in the Guardians trilogy arrived in 2014 and was a surprise smash hit for Marvel Studios, raking in over $94 million at the opening weekend box office (opens in new tab) and ultimately earning over $774 million worldwide.

Given that Vol. 3 is likely the last adventure with the current team (we've learned to never say never...), it's quite possible that Vol. 3 could shatter the box office earnings of the original movie.

Watch the trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 right here: