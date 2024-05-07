How to watch Hollywood Con Queen: stream the true crime docuseries online

For over a decade, a mysterious figure has been conning various workers in the movie business in Hollywood, and the new docuseries Hollywood Con Queen aims to get to the bottom of the mystery.

Quick links Streaming: Apple TV Plus

Debut: Wednesday, May 8

Episodes: 3

Watch for free: Apple TV Plus free trials

Since 2013, countless Hollywood gig workers have been lured to Jakarta by fake emails from big Hollywood names. After spending lots of money and wasting a week, they find out that there was no job to begin with.

In Hollywood Con Queen, a journalist enlists a private detective in order to find out who's perpetuating the scam. They'll end up travelling all around the world to hunt for the culprit and also to interview people who were affected by the con.

So here's how to watch Hollywood Con Queen to find out for yourself about this long-running scam.

How to watch Hollywood Con Queen

If you want to watch Hollywood Con Queen, you'll need to be a subscriber to the streaming service Apple TV Plus, because the docu-series was created especially for Apple's platform.

You can sign up for Apple TV Plus for as little as $9.99 / £8.99 per month, with an annual subscription available in some countries (but not all of them). In some countries there's an Apple TV Plus MLS plan for Major League Soccer streaming, but this doesn't let you watch documentaries like Hollywood Con Queen.

All three episodes of Hollywood Con Queen will be uploaded to Apple TV Plus at the same time on Wednesday, May 8, so you won't need to wait for new episodes to be released weekly.

How to watch Hollywood Con Queen for free

You're able to check out various Apple TV Plus shows and documentaries without paying, if you're interested in the streamer but don't know if you want to pay for it.

That's because Apple's streaming service offers a few ways to test it for free, and you can check out our guide to Apple TV Plus free trials to find them. These range from one month to one year; some are for everyone but the longer ones are for customers to certain other services.