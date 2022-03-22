Many of music’s biggest stars will gather for the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022 on Tuesday, March 22, including Jennifer Lopez, who will be receiving the iHeartRadio Icon Award. The award ceremony will air live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Fox starting at 8 pm ET in the US, with a tape-delayed broadcast then airing at 8 pm PT.

In addition to Lopez, those expected to attend include LL Cool J, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, John Legend, Meghan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, Avril Lavigne, Måneskin and more.

Here is everything you need to know on how to watch the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022.

When is the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022?

Tuesday, March 22, at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.

The awards will air live at 8 pm ET, then re-air on a tape delay for west coast audiences.

Who is hosting the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022?

LL Cool J will host the iHeartRadio Music Awards this year. He is also set to be one of the performers during the ceremony.

How to watch iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022

The iHeartRadio Music Awards will air on Fox for US audiences. As one of the four major networks in the US, Fox is available from all traditional cable/satellite pay-TV providers; local Fox stations can also be picked up by TV antennas.

There are also a number of live TV streaming options that will allow viewers to watch the awards ceremony when it airs. Fox is available on services including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Not in front of a TV? Fox.com will have the iHeartRadio Music Awards available to watch online, but you do need to be a subscriber to one of the above services. Fans can also listen to the ceremony via iHeartRadio Music stations.

Jennifer Lopez iHeartRadio Music Icon Award

This year’s recipient of the iHeartRadio Music Icon Award will be JLo, Jennifer Lopez. The Icon Award recognizes a musical artist for pop culture impact and career longevity, which Lopez has certainly had.

Lopez released her debut album On the 6 in 1999 and since then has been one of the most popular musical acts in the world. Also a well known actress, Lopez is the only artist to ever have both a No. 1 album and No. 1 movie at the same time, doing so in 2001 the album J.Lo and The Wedding Planner.

It’s been a good start to 2022 for Lopez. In addition to this award, she starred in the new romantic comedy Marry Me alongside Owen Wilson, which is available to stream on Peacock.

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022 performers

Here is the list of performers and special guests that viewers of the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022 can expect to see:

LL Cool J

Jennifer Lopez

Megan Thee Stallion

Jason Aldean

John Legend

Charlie Puth

Måneskin

The show will also feature special appearances by:

Olivia Rodrigo

Silk Sonic

Lil Nas X

Billy Porter

The Kid LAROI

David Guetta

Avril Lavigne

Shaun White

All Time Low

Willow Smith

Robin Thicke

Nicole Scherzinger

Gina Torres

Oliver Hudson

Taylor Momsen

Lainey Wilson

Dove Cameron

Danica McKellar

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022 nominees

You can get the full slate of nominees for the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022 via the iHeartRadio website , but here is a quick rundown of some of the night’s biggest categories:

Song of the Year

"Bad Habits" — Ed Sheeran

"Drivers License" — Olivia Rodrigo

"Easy on Me" — Adele

"Kiss Me More" — Doja Cat featuring SZA

"Leave The Door Open" — Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

"Levitating" — Dua Lipa

"MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" — Lil Nas X

"Peaches" — Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Positions" — Ariana Grande

"Stay" — The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Female Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Male Artist of the Year

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Best Duo/Group of the Year

AJR

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

BTS

Dan + Shay

Marron 5

Best Collaboration

"Best Friend" — Saweetie featuring Doja Cat

"If I Didn’t Love You" — Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

"Kiss Me More" — Doja Cat featuring SZA

"Peaches" — Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Stay" — The Kid LAROI & Justin Biebrg

How to watch iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022 from anywhere in the world

If you’re not in the US but you want to be able to see what artists walk away with iHeartRadio Music Awards, you can tune in to the broadcast from anywhere in the world with the help of a virtual private network, or VPN.

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on.

From laptops to smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, games consoles, and even mobile phones, you can change the address to make your device think it's in a different location to enable you to watch the things you love around the world.

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.