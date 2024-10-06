How to watch India vs Bangladesh and live stream 1st T20 2024 online or on TV

Following their all-action Test series, India and Bangladesh are set to clash again in the shortest form of the international game over three games in six days — the 1st T20 live stream is scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 6.

Below are all the details for India vs Bangladesh live streaming services in the US, UK, Australia and India. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on because you can watch IND vs BAN live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Roll back one week to the last red ball game, and you would have been forgiven for thinking that the T20 cricket had already started. Records tumbled as India went full throttle in order to make up for two whole days lost due to rain. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul all went big in an innings of 285 in only 34.4 overs.

That turned the interrupted 2nd Test India's way, helping to wrap up a 2-0 series win. Now they have the chance to follow up their T20 World Cup glory earlier in the year with three home games against the tourists. The awesome Suryakumar Yadav is the new captain of a squad that also includes IPL stars like Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh and Washington Sundar.

Bangladesh managed to get through to the Super 8 stage of the World Cup, but slumped to three losses from three at that stage. It's been five years since they've beaten their neighbor in a T20 international, and morale will inevitably be low after such a demoralising pair of defeats in the Tests. It's set to be a tough week for the Tigers...

Will India dominate, or is an upset on the cards? Here's all the information you need to get an India vs Bangladesh live stream and watch cricket online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh live stream in the US

To watch India vs Bangladesh stateside, you'll need access to Willow TV. It's available as part of some cable TV plans or you can watch directly through the streamer. Alternatively, you can get Willow action through the OTT streaming specialist Sling TV. The live TV streaming service Sling TV lets you stream cable channels over the internet. Best of all, there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. On your choice of Sling's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans, you'll find the Willow TV deals from only $10 per month only or $99 for a whole year of live cricket. And you can cancel at any time you wish.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh in India for free

Cricket fans in India can watch the T20 series against Bangladesh for free thanks to JioCinema, as this free website and app will be showing live streams of the games.

If you want to watch the cricket on your TV in India, you'll need access to Sports18.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh in the UK

India vs Bangladesh coverage in the UK is carried through TNT Sports, which is available via TV plans from Sky, BT, EE and Virgin.

Alternatively, you can access TNT Sports online by signing up to Discovery Plus Premium. The rolling monthly membership can be cancelled any time and costs £30.99 per month.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh in Australia

You can watch India vs Bangladesh in Australia on Fox Cricket 501, with play starting in the early hours of Monday morning at 12.30 am AEDT.

If you don't have Fox and want and don't wish to subscribe, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports will also show this and the other games of the series, with monthly rolling plans starting from $25.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch India vs Bangladesh, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune into live cricket or other content even if you're not there.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!



When does the India vs Bangladesh 1st T20 begin?

The 1st T20 match between India vs Bangladesh takes place on Sunday, October 6.

The start time is at 7 pm IST local time, which is 2.30 pm UK / 9.30 am ET / 6.30 am PT / 12.30 am AEDT (Mon).

1st T20: Sunday, October 6 — Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior

Sunday, October 6 — Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior 2nd T20: Wednesday, October 9 — Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Wednesday, October 9 — Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi 3rd T20: Saturday, October 12 — Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

All you need to know about India vs Bangladesh

What are the India vs Bangladesh T20 squads? India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, JItesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Mayank Yadav Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed, Jaker Ali Anik, Litton Kumer Das, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rakibul Hasan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tawhid Hridoy, Shoriful Islam, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mahmud Ullah

What is the India vs Bangladesh 1st T20 venue? The 1st India vs Bangladesh T20 is taking place at the newly built Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwailor, Madhya Pradesh. This will be the first international cricket match to be played at the new arena, which holds 30,000.