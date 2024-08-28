How to watch Caribbean Premier League 2024 online or on TV

The T20 franchise cricket merry-go-round moves on to the golden sands and azure seas of the West Indies and the 11th iteration of the annual Caribbean Premier League, with the five-and-a-half-week tournament set to get underway on Thursday, August 29.

You can watch the 2024 Caribbean Premier League on Willow and Sling TV in the US and TNT Sports in the UK. And don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on, because you can watch CPL from anywhere with a VPN.

After the pain of losing five finals, the Guyana Amazon Warriors finally broke their CPL duck last year when they dismantled the Trinbago Knight Riders in the final. Now 45 years old, stalwart captain Imran Tahir is back to lead the side in a bid to defend the title. The tournament will again culminate at the Amazon Warriors' home turf with the final taking place at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

The Knight Riders aren't accustomed to losing CPL finals and the tournament's most prolific team (four titles so far) will be hoping to return to winning ways this year. Homegrown talent such as Dwayne Bravo, Jayden Seales, Nicholas Pooran, Sunil Narine and captain Kieron Pollard are some of the best players in the world at this format.

With the Jamaica Tallawahs dropping out of this year's competition, Antigua will have their first CPL side in a decade. The Antigua & Barbuda Falcons will be coached by legendary Windies batter Shivnarine Chanderpaul, and will aim to progress from a group stage that also features Barbados Royals, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots and, the only ever-present team never to have won a CPL, Saint Lucia Kings.

Ready for a heady cocktail of big hitting and exotic settings? Here's how to watch Caribbean Premier League 2024 from anywhere in the world, with all the information you need below to watch cricket online or on TV.

How to watch Caribbean Premier League 2024 in the US

To watch CPL cricket stateside, you'll need access to Willow TV. It's available as part of some cable TV plans or you can watch directly through the streamer. Alternatively, you can get Willow action through the OTT streaming specialist Sling TV. The live TV streaming service Sling TV lets you stream cable channels over the internet. Best of all, there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. On your choice of Sling's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans, you'll find the Willow TV deal from $10 per month only or $99 for a whole year of live cricket. And you an cancel at any time you wish. Right now, that also gives you access to England vs Sri Lanka Test cricket.

How to watch Caribbean Premier League 2024 in the UK

CPL coverage in the UK is carried through TNT Sports, which is available via TV plans from Sky, BT, EE and Virgin or can be accessed online by signing up for a Discover Plus Premium monthly membership.

The rolling monthly membership can be cancelled any time and costs £30.99 per 30 days.

How to watch Caribbean Premier League 2024 in Australia

In the absence of any official broadcasting partner, the plan Down Under at the time of writing is to show the 2024 CPL vis the tournament's YouTube and Facebook channels.

That means you'll be able to tune in for free either on YouTube at the @OfficialCPLT20 channel or on the CPL T20 Facebook page.

This arrangement may change if a broadcaster or streaming platform comes in late to secure this year's CPL broadcasting rights in Australia.

How to watch Caribbean Premier League 2024 in India

A paid subscription is required to watch CPL 2024 cricket in India, with the competition among FanCode's cricket offering.

FanCode prices start from Rs 199 per month and Rs 999 a year.

How to watch CPL from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch live cricket, you might run into some problems as your normal stream will almost certainly be geo-blocked. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to cricket, your favorite sports and other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

CPL 2024 fixture list and schedule

All start times in ET

Thursday, August 29

Antigua & Barbuda Falcons vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots (7 pm)

Friday, August 30

Antigua & Barbuda Falcons v Guyana Amazon Warriors (7 pm)

Saturday, August 31

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders (7 pm)

Sunday, September 1

Antigua & Barbuda Falcons v Barbados Royals (10 am)

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Saint Lucia Kings (7 pm)

Tuesday, September 3

Antigua & Barbuda Falcons v Saint Lucia Kings (7 pm)

Wednesday, September 4

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Guyana Amazon Warriors (7 pm)

Thursday, September 5

Antigua & Barbuda Falcons v Trinbago Knight Riders (5 pm)

Friday, September 6

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Barbados Royals (7 pm)

Saturday, September 7

Saint Lucia Kings v Guyana Amazon Warriors (7 pm)

Sunday, September 8

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Antigua & Barbuda Falcons (10 am)

Tuesday, September 10

Saint Lucia Kings v Trinbago Knight Riders (7 pm)

Wednesday, September 11

Barbados Royals v Antigua & Barbuda Falcons (7 pm)

Thursday, September 12

Saint Lucia Kings v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots (7 pm)

Friday, September 13

Barbados Royals v Trinbago Knight Riders (7 pm)

Saturday, September 14

Barbados Royals v Guyana Amazon Warriors (7 pm)

Sunday, September 15

Saint Lucia Kings v Antigua & Barbuda Falcons (7 pm)

Tuesday, September 17

Barbados Royals v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots (7 pm)

Wednesday, September 18

Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors (7 pm)

Thursday, September 19

Trinbago Knight Riders v Antigua & Barbuda Falcons (7 pm)

Friday, September 20

Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots (7 pm)

Saturday, September 21

Saint Lucia Kings v Barbados Royals (10 am)

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Antigua & Barbuda Falcons (7 pm)

Sunday, September 22

Barbados Royals v Saint Lucia Kings (10 am)

Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitt & Nevis Patriots (7 pm)

Tuesday, September 24

Trinbago Knight Riders v Saint Lucia Kings (10 am)

Wednesday, September 25

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Royals (7 pm)

Friday, September 27

Trinbago Knight Riders v Barbados Royals (7 pm)

Saturday, September 28

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Saint Lucia Kings (10 am)

Sunday, September 29

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders (7 pm)

Tuesday, October 1

Eliminator (7 pm)

Wednesday, October 2

Qualifier 1 (7 pm)

Friday, October 4

Qualifier 2 (7 pm)

Sunday, October 6

Final (7 pm)

All you need to know about Caribbean Premier League 2024

Which teams are playing in the CPL 2024? Antigua & Barbuda Falcons

Barbados Royals

Guyana Amazon Warriors

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Saint Lucia Kings

Trinbago Knight Riders

How many matches are in CPL 2024? 34 games will be played in the 2024 Caribbean Premier League. That consists of 30 group games, an Eliminator, two Qualifiers and the Final.

What is the format of the CPL 2024 competition? The Caribbean Premier League is a T20 tournament, meaning matches will be played over 20 overs per side. The six teams start by playing each other twice in the group stage. Once the group stage is complete, the 1st and 2nd placed teams play in Qualifier 1. The winner of that goes straight through to the Final. The loser goes through to Qualifier 2, where they play the winner of the Eliminator. The Eliminator is played between the teams who finished 3rd and 4th in the group stage. The winner of Qualifier 2 will then go on to play in the Final.