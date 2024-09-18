How to watch India vs Bangladesh and live stream 1st Test online or on TV

India play their first red ball cricket since thrashing England 4-1 earlier in the year, welcoming a buoyant Bangladesh for a two-test series. It begins in Chennai, with the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test live stream starting on Thursday, September 19.

Below are all the details for India vs Bangladesh live streaming services in the US, UK, Australia and India. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on because you can watch IND vs BAN live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

The Rohit Sharma-skippered India haven't lost a Test series for over two years and sit at the top of the World Test Championship seeking a third successive final. They have the luxury of a fully fit squad, and even get to finally welcome back the awesome Rishabh Pant after his horror car crash in 2022.

Considering fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is practically unplayable in sub-continental conditions and Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal really came of age in that England series, the stage isn't exactly set for a first India home test series defeat in 12 years. Especially when you throw in the likes of Virat Kohli, Ravi Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, too.

But Bangladesh will be feeling like they can take on the world right now, after their unlikely 2-0 Test series victory in Pakistan. Centuries from Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das will live long in Bangladeshi cricket lore, as will the 10 wickets taken across the games by Mehidy Hasan Miraz. The spinner was almost the hero last time the Tigers played India in a Test, with his team falling just three wickets short of a famous first ever red ball victory.

To see if the tourists can upset their massive neighbor this time, we have all the information you need on this page for how to get an India vs Bangladesh live stream and watch cricket online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh live stream in the US

To watch India vs Bangladesh stateside, you'll need access to Willow TV. It's available as part of some cable TV plans or you can watch directly through the streamer. Alternatively, you can get Willow action through the OTT streaming specialist Sling TV. The live TV streaming service Sling TV lets you stream cable channels over the internet. Best of all, there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. On your choice of Sling's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans, you'll find the Willow TV deals from only $10 per month only or $99 for a whole year of live cricket. And you can cancel at any time you wish.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh in India for free

Cricket fans in India can watch the Test series against Bangladesh for free thanks to JioCinema, as this free website and app will be showing live streams of both games.

If you want to watch the cricket on your TV in India, you'll need access to Sports18 — live coverage starts from 8.45 am IST each day.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh in the UK

India vs Bangladesh coverage in the UK is carried through TNT Sports, which is available via TV plans from Sky, BT, EE and Virgin.

Alternatively, you can access TNT Sports online by signing up to Discovery Plus Premium. The rolling monthly membership can be cancelled any time and costs £30.99 per month.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh in Australia

You can watch India vs Bangladesh in Australia across Fox Cricket 501 and Fox Sports More, with play starting each afternoon at 2 pm AEST.

If you don't have Fox and want and don't wish to subscribe, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports will also show this and the other games of the series, with monthly rolling plans starting from $25.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch India vs Bangladesh, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune into live cricket or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

When does the India vs Bangladesh match begin?

The 1st five-day Test match between India vs Bangladesh starts on Thursday, September 19, with the fifth and final day scheduled for Monday, September 23.

Each day of play starts at 9.30am IST local time, which is 5 am UK / 12am ET / 9 pm PT (previous day) / 2 pm AEST.

1st Test: September 19-23 — M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

September 19-23 — M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 2nd Test: Sep 27 - Oct 1 — Green Park Stadium, Kanpur

All you need to know about India vs Bangladesh

What are the India vs Bangladesh Test squads? India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal, Akash Deep, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shakib Al Hasan, Jaker Ali, Liton Das, Nayeem Hasan, Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mominul Haque, Shadman Islam, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nahid Rana

What is the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test venue? M. A. Chidambaram Stadium — sometimes known as the Chepauk Stadium and formerly called the Madras Cricket Club Ground — in Chennai is the opening venue for the two-game Test series between India and Bangladesh. The ground has hosted Test cricket for over 90 years and has seen famous innings from Indian stars such as Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni. Holding more than 38,000 spectators, it was also the venue for the 2024 Indian Premier League final.