How to watch India vs Bangladesh and live stream 2nd Test 2024 online or on TV

Bangladesh take their latest attempt to record a first Test victory over neighbors India to the northern city of Kanpur for the second in a two-match series — the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test live stream starts on Friday, September 27 and potentially runs until Tuesday, October 1.

Below are all the details for India vs Bangladesh live streaming services in the US, UK, Australia and India. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on because you can watch IND vs BAN live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Roll back to the opening morning of last week's first Test in Chennai and everything seemed to be going Bangladesh's way. They had the hosts six wickets down for just 144 runs — and that's when spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja came to the crease. A 199-run partnership and hometown hero Ashwin's sixth career century later and India had wrestled back control of the match in a clinch they refused to relinquish.

Wickets for the spinners and seam ace Jasprit Bumrah combined with centuries for Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant showed why India are on course for their third straight World Test Championship final.

But for the visitors, there remains the opportunity to make history. They'll still have the muscle memory of winning away in Pakistan last month, and Hasan Mahmud's fiver-fer in the first innings demonstrated why there are such high hopes for the future of Bangladeshi fast bowling being vested in the 24-year-old.

A mix of sky high temperatures and the threat of rainstorms means conditions will be hard to predict. But what we can tell you is everything you need to get an India vs Bangladesh live stream and watch cricket online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh live stream in the US

To watch India vs Bangladesh stateside, you'll need access to Willow TV. It's available as part of some cable TV plans or you can watch directly through the streamer. Alternatively, you can get Willow action through the OTT streaming specialist Sling TV. The live TV streaming service Sling TV lets you stream cable channels over the internet. Best of all, there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. On your choice of Sling's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans, you'll find the Willow TV deals from only $10 per month only or $99 for a whole year of live cricket. And you can cancel at any time you wish.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh in India for free

Cricket fans in India can watch the Test series against Bangladesh for free thanks to JioCinema, as this free website and app will be showing live streams of both games.

If you want to watch the cricket on your TV in India, you'll need access to Sports18 — live coverage starts from 8.45 am IST each day.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh in the UK

India vs Bangladesh coverage in the UK is carried through TNT Sports, which is available via TV plans from Sky, BT, EE and Virgin.

Alternatively, you can access TNT Sports online by signing up to Discovery Plus Premium. The rolling monthly membership can be cancelled any time and costs £30.99 per month.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh in Australia

You can watch India vs Bangladesh in Australia across Fox Cricket 501 and Fox Sports More, with play starting each afternoon at 2 pm AEST.

If you don't have Fox and want and don't wish to subscribe, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports will also show this and the other games of the series, with monthly rolling plans starting from $25.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch India vs Bangladesh, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune into live cricket or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Exclusive deal NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

When does the India vs Bangladesh match begin?

The 2nd five-day Test match between India vs Bangladesh starts on Friday, September 27, with the fifth and final day scheduled for Tuesday, October 1.

Each day of play starts at 9.30am IST local time, which is 5 am UK / 12 am ET / 9 pm PT (previous day) / 2 pm AEST.

1st Test: September 19-23 — India won by 280 runs

September 19-23 — India won by 280 runs 2nd Test: Sep 27 - Oct 1 — Green Park Stadium, Kanpur

All you need to know about India vs Bangladesh

What are the India vs Bangladesh Test squads? India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal, Akash Deep, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shakib Al Hasan, Jaker Ali, Litton Das, Nayeem Hasan, Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mominul Haque, Shadman Islam, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nahid Rana

What is the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test venue? The second India vs Bangladesh Test is taking place at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The ground's capacity is 32,000 and it played host to India's first ever Test match win over Australia. In fact, India rarely lose at Kanpur — they've only ever suffered two Test losses at Green Park Stadium; both against the West Indies.