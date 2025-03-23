How to watch IPL Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals: stream match 2 IPL 2025

Here's how to watch the second match of the IPL 2025 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Rajasthan Royals.

The highly anticipated match takes place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, March 23. Note all the how-to-watch information below will also work to watch the second game on Sunday between the Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking to go one better than last year in the tournament when they lost the final to the Kolkata Knight Riders. Aussie star Pat Cummins again leads the team and they again have a very strong squad including Mohammed Shami, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head and Adam Zampa. It's not surprising then that the Sunrisers are one of the favorites to win this year's tournament.

The Rajasthan Royals will be looking for revenge after the Sunrisers eliminated them from last year’s competition in the Qualifier 2. But in a big blow their captain, Indian star Sanju Samson is reportedly out of the first three matches due to injury and Riyan Parag will instead captain. They have their own stars, though, including devilishly difficult-to-face Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana, widely regarded as one of the world’s best T20 players.

Below is all the information you need to livestream the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals.

We also have a general article on how to watch cricket online or on TV.

Watch IPL Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals in the US

Willow TV is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League in the US and thus the place to go for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals. Note the match starts at 6 am ET time so you need to get up early! It's available as part of some cable TV plans or you can watch directly through the streamer. Alternatively, you can get Willow action through the OTT streaming specialist Sling TV. The live TV streaming service Sling TV lets you stream cable channels over the internet. And there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. On your choice of Sling's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans, you'll find the Willow TV deals from only $10 per month only or from $50 for six months of live cricket — more than enough to cover the entire tournament. It's also expected that Willow will show some games for free, but the service has yet to confirm which matches and how many.

Watch IPL 2025 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals in the UK

Sky Sports will show the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals. Sky has the broadcast rights to show the IPL in the UK. The game starts at 10.00 am UK time.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sky TV base packages start from £15 per month (at the time of writing). You can then add the full Sky Sports suite for an additional £22. Or, for new customers, pay from £35 a month for a package that includes Sky Sports.

If you'd sooner not commit to a full Sky package, flexible Now Sports Memberships are also available for £14.99 a day or from as little as £26 a month.

Watch IPL Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals in Australia

Given the high-profile Australians in this match, there's likely to be a lot of Australian interest in this game. You can watch the game on Fox Cricket channels on TV.

If you don't have Fox and want and don't wish to subscribe, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports will also show this year's tournament, with monthly rolling plans starting from $25 after a 7-day free trial or your first month for just one dollar.

Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch live cricket, you might run into some problems as your normal stream will almost certainly be geo-blocked. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to cricket, your favorite sports and other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!