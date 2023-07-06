There is a hysterical comedy now playing that you are not going to want to miss, so we're here to help you out with how to watch Joy Ride. Is it streaming or is it just playing in movie theaters? We've got all the details right here.

It's been a minute since we have had a truly great, raunchy comedy to enjoy, but Joy Ride is here to fill that need. What to Watch's Joy Ride review calls the movie a "90-minute laugh riot," but one that also features a surprising amount of emotional depth and a great leading ensemble. For the 2023 summer blockbuster movie slate, this could be the comedy that stands above all the rest.

Here is what you need to know on how to watch Joy Ride right now.

How to watch Joy Ride in movie theaters

Joy Ride is now playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US (the movie is set to arrive in UK cinemas on August 4). That means if you want to see the comedy, you're going to need to head out to see it on the big screen.

As to when and where the movie is playing, you can check the Joy Ride showtimes in your area by visiting the Joy Ride website , going directly to the site for your favorite local movie theater or seeing all of the places and times it is showing throughout your area on Fandango. All of these sites allow you to purchase your tickets online as well.

Movie fans should also check out What to Watch's guide on movie theater subscription and membership programs, which offer special deals and discounted tickets to make frequent trips to the movies more affordable. Many US and UK movie theater chains offer these types of programs.

Is Joy Ride streaming?

No, as of right now Joy Ride is not available to stream, so it's movie theater or bust in terms of where to watch it.

There is no information right now on when it’ll make its way to a streaming service, or where that will exactly be. Nor is there any information on when the comedy is going to be available to rent via digital on-demand.

But whenever info on that becomes available, we'll be sure to include it here.

What else to know about Joy Ride

Here is the official synopsis for Joy Ride:

"The hilarious and unapologetically explicit story of identity and self-discovery centers on four unlikely friends who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure. When Audrey's business trip to Asia goes sideways, she enlists the aid of Lolo, her irreverent, childhood best friend who also happens to be a hot mess; Kat, her college friend turned Chinese soap star; and Deadeye, Lolo's eccentric cousin. Their no-holds-barred, epic experience becomes a journey of bonding, friendship, belonging, and wild debauchery that reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are."

Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu and Sabrina Wu star as the main quartet in the movie, which was directed by Adele Lim.

Rotten Tomatoes has Joy Ride scored at a score of 92% "Fresh" as of July 6.

Watch the trailer directly below to get a quick preview of the movie: