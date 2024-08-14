How to watch Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story online or on TV

Here's how to watch Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story online from anywhere. The BBC crime drama tells the true story of how model Chloe Ayling was abducted in Milan, Italy in 2017 when she traveled there for a photoshoot.

Chloe, who featured on Celebrity Big Brother in 2018, says: "In 2017 I was booked for a model shoot in Italy by my agent at the time. But it turned out it wasn't a shoot, it was a set-up. As I walked into the studio, two masked men came from behind me in balaclavas, injected me with ketamine and I was immediately knocked out and taken to a remote farmhouse hours away from Milan.

"I woke up during the transportation in a duffle bag in the boot of car, gagged and handcuffed and was held captive for six days. Upon arrival at the farmhouse, I was told I was kidnapped for sex trafficking.”

Chloe, played by Nadia Parkes in the six-part series, faced a backlash, with some even claiming she'd made the whole thing up. Talking about her hopes for the series, writer Georgia Lester says: "Most importantly for me, my ambition has always been to vindicate Chloe in the eyes of the people who didn't believe her, and to help people understand why she behaved the way she did. I think it's important to understand that she was coerced, and being compliant saved her life."

Here's how to watch Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story...

How to watch Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story in the UK

If you live in the UK, you can watch Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story right now, and you won't have to pay for it either (as long as you've paid your license fee). That's because it is available to stream on the BBC's streaming service iPlayer as a boxset. So all six episodes can be watched now.

If you'd rather watch the episodes on TV, they're airing on BBC Three.

How to watch Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

How to watch Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story in the US

Sadly, the series isn't currently available in the US.