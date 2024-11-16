How to watch Landman: release date, air times and streaming options

One of the most anticipated shows of fall is here as Landman is the latest series by producing powerhouse Taylor Sheridan (who also did Yellowstone and its spin-offs, Lioness, Tulsa King and more).

Debuting on Sunday, November 17, Landman returns Sheridan to his rural roots. It tells the tale of a Texas oil boom which affects everyone from the billionaires profiting on it to the workers who harvest the oil in the first place.

Landman is based on a popular podcast and has an all-star cast which includes Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, Michael Peña, Jon Hamm, Andy Garcia, Ali Larter and Michelle Randolph.

If this sounds right up your street, here's how to watch Landman, including when you cans



How to watch Landman in the US

Unlike some Taylor Sheridan shows, Landman won't be shown on network TV or cable in the US. Instead it's an exclusive for Paramount Plus.

After the two-episode premiere of Landman on Sunday, November 17, a new episode will hit Paramount Plus every week until Sunday, January 12. Here's that full release calendar:

Episode 1: Sunday, November 17

Episode 2: Sunday, November 17

Episode 3: Sunday, November 24

Episode 4: Sunday, December 1

Episode 5: Sunday, December 8

Episode 6: Sunday, December 15

Episode 7: Sunday, December 22

Episode 8: Sunday, December 29

Episode 9: Sunday, January 5

Episode 10: Sunday, January 12

A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at $7.99 per month for the Essential plan. This gives you commercials with your videos while the Showtime plan for $12.99 doesn't; the latter also has a wider range of content but you don't need it for Landman. Annual plans also exist for the tiers.

How to watch Landman in the UK

If you live in the UK, you'll have to wait a tiny bit after Landman's debut to see it — but only a few hours, with the show crossing the Atlantic for Monday, November 18.

The show will stream on the platform Paramount Plus with two episodes available for streaming on Monday, November 18, and new ones arriving on each Monday until the New Year. Here's the full release schedule:

Episode 1: Monday, November 18

Episode 2: Monday, November 18

Episode 3: Monday, November 25

Episode 4: Monday, December 2

Episode 5: Monday, December 9

Episode 6: Monday, December 16

Episode 7: Monday, December 23

Episode 8: Monday, December 30

Episode 9: Monday, January 6

Episode 10: Monday, January 13

Paramount Plus in the UK costs £6.99 for a monthly plan or £69.90 per year, with a free trial netting you seven days of watching time if you've never checked out the platform before.

How to watch Landman in Australia

To watch Landman in Australia, you'll need to be signed up for Paramount Plus. The streamer has confirmed that the series will join its library starting on Monday, November 18, which due to time zones is exactly when it airs in the US.

After a two-episode premiere on the 18th, new episodes will land on Paramount Plus each week, with ten episodes in total to watch. Here's that full release schedule:

Episode 1: Monday, November 18

Episode 2: Monday, November 18

Episode 3: Monday, November 25

Episode 4: Monday, December 2

Episode 5: Monday, December 9

Episode 6: Monday, December 16

Episode 7: Monday, December 23

Episode 8: Monday, December 30

Episode 9: Monday, January 6

Episode 10: Monday, January 13

Paramount Plus costs $6.99 per month for a subscription, with the annual plan going for $61.99. There's a seven-day free trial available for new subscribers.