How to watch Landman: release date, air times and streaming options
Taylor Sheridan's newest show is here
One of the most anticipated shows of fall is here as Landman is the latest series by producing powerhouse Taylor Sheridan (who also did Yellowstone and its spin-offs, Lioness, Tulsa King and more).
Streaming: Paramount Plus
Debut: Sunday, November 17 (or later in UK & AU)
Episode: 10
Free trial: Paramount Plus free trials
Debuting on Sunday, November 17, Landman returns Sheridan to his rural roots. It tells the tale of a Texas oil boom which affects everyone from the billionaires profiting on it to the workers who harvest the oil in the first place.
Landman is based on a popular podcast and has an all-star cast which includes Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, Michael Peña, Jon Hamm, Andy Garcia, Ali Larter and Michelle Randolph.
If this sounds right up your street, here's how to watch Landman, including when you cans
How to watch Landman in the US
Unlike some Taylor Sheridan shows, Landman won't be shown on network TV or cable in the US. Instead it's an exclusive for Paramount Plus.
After the two-episode premiere of Landman on Sunday, November 17, a new episode will hit Paramount Plus every week until Sunday, January 12. Here's that full release calendar:
- Episode 1: Sunday, November 17
- Episode 2: Sunday, November 17
- Episode 3: Sunday, November 24
- Episode 4: Sunday, December 1
- Episode 5: Sunday, December 8
- Episode 6: Sunday, December 15
- Episode 7: Sunday, December 22
- Episode 8: Sunday, December 29
- Episode 9: Sunday, January 5
- Episode 10: Sunday, January 12
A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at $7.99 per month for the Essential plan. This gives you commercials with your videos while the Showtime plan for $12.99 doesn't; the latter also has a wider range of content but you don't need it for Landman. Annual plans also exist for the tiers.
How to watch Landman in the UK
If you live in the UK, you'll have to wait a tiny bit after Landman's debut to see it — but only a few hours, with the show crossing the Atlantic for Monday, November 18.
The show will stream on the platform Paramount Plus with two episodes available for streaming on Monday, November 18, and new ones arriving on each Monday until the New Year. Here's the full release schedule:
- Episode 1: Monday, November 18
- Episode 2: Monday, November 18
- Episode 3: Monday, November 25
- Episode 4: Monday, December 2
- Episode 5: Monday, December 9
- Episode 6: Monday, December 16
- Episode 7: Monday, December 23
- Episode 8: Monday, December 30
- Episode 9: Monday, January 6
- Episode 10: Monday, January 13
Paramount Plus in the UK costs £6.99 for a monthly plan or £69.90 per year, with a free trial netting you seven days of watching time if you've never checked out the platform before.
How to watch Landman in Australia
To watch Landman in Australia, you'll need to be signed up for Paramount Plus. The streamer has confirmed that the series will join its library starting on Monday, November 18, which due to time zones is exactly when it airs in the US.
After a two-episode premiere on the 18th, new episodes will land on Paramount Plus each week, with ten episodes in total to watch. Here's that full release schedule:
- Episode 1: Monday, November 18
- Episode 2: Monday, November 18
- Episode 3: Monday, November 25
- Episode 4: Monday, December 2
- Episode 5: Monday, December 9
- Episode 6: Monday, December 16
- Episode 7: Monday, December 23
- Episode 8: Monday, December 30
- Episode 9: Monday, January 6
- Episode 10: Monday, January 13
Paramount Plus costs $6.99 per month for a subscription, with the annual plan going for $61.99. There's a seven-day free trial available for new subscribers.
