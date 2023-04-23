Looking to watch Malpractice? Here's where you can stream the medical drama.

Malpractice is a new series that deals with the investigation and fallout after a patient being treated by Dr. Lucinda Edwards (Niamh Algar) passes away.

How to watch Malpractice UK: ITV1/ITVX

Written by former doctor Grace Otori-Attah, the series takes us to the busy Accident & Emergency department of a Yorkshire hospital. Dr. Edwards is meant to treat Edith Owusu herself, but she hands the patient over to a junior doctor on the ward whilst she deals with another incident... a decision which soon becomes the subject of an inquiry by the Medical Investigation Unity.

If that's piqued your interest, read on to find out how you can watch Malpractice online right now.

How to watch Malpractice in the UK

Malpractice is an ITV drama, meaning tracking it down is easy. The five-part series begins airing on Sunday, April 23 at 9 pm on ITV1, with new episodes airing on a weekly basis.

If you can't wait between episodes, you're in luck: episodes will be made available to stream on ITVX (opens in new tab), should you wish to binge the show.

How to watch Malpractice online from anywhere

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch Malpractice online, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

How to watch Malpractice in the US

At the time of writing, we don't have a confirmed release date or destination for Malpractice. As and when we learn where the series is headed, we'll be sure to update this article with the relevant release info.