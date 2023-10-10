How to watch Messi Meets America online: soccer doc release date and more

It's been a busy 12 months for soccer superstar Lionel Messi. After leading Argentina to victory in the 2022 World Cup he left his French club in a high-profile exodus to Major League Soccer team Inter Miami.

In Messi Meets America, this surprising move is laid bare, as it explores the kicking icon's decision to return to the landmass of his birth and enter the less prestigious but money-flush American soccer system.

Debuting on Wednesday, October 11, this documentary looks at both the personal and professional pressures that Messi has faced in his first few months at Inter Miami. If you're a fan of the firgure or the sport, it's certainly one to watch.

So here's how to watch Messi Meets America online.

How to watch Messi Meets America

You'll be able to watch Messi Meets America using Apple TV Plus, because the documentary series is an original production of Apple's TV streaming service.

Per month, Apple TV Plus costs $6.99 in the US, £6.99 in the UK and $9.99 in Australia. You can use our guide on Apple TV Plus free trials to see if there are any free ways to stream available for you.

The Apple TV Plus MLS Plan won't let you stream the series, as that's solely for live sports streaming, but you can use it to watch Messi play during his Inter Miami games if you're willing to pay extra for it.

The first three episodes of Messi Meets America will be available to watch on Apple TV Plus at the same time on Wednesday, October 11, and subsequent installments will be out weekly until all six episodes are out. Here's the full release date schedule:

Episode 1 — Wednesday, October 11

Episode 2 — Wednesday, October 11

Episode 3 — Wednesday, October 11

Episode 4 — Wednesday, October 18

Episode 5 — Wednesday, October 25

Episodes 6 — Wednesday, November 1

How to watch Messi Meets America everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Messi Meets America, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.