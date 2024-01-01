How to watch Mrs Brown's Boys New Year's Special 2024 from anywhere

The second helping of this year's seasonal Mrs Brown's Boys specials sees Mammy donning her tracksuit and trying to get herself in shape for 2024. Just what shape that might be remains to be seen! To find out how the jinxed geriatric gets on, tune in on New Year's Day.

You can watch the Mrs Brown's Boys New Year's Special for FREE in the UK on the BBC iPlayer streaming service. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on, because you can watch Mrs Brown's Boys on iPlayer from anywhere with a VPN.

Hot off the heels of the Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas Special to conclude the Christmas TV schedules and kick off 2024 in classically calamitous style, Agnes et al are resolving to get themselves into shape — hence the episode title: New Year, New Mammy. Welcome to The Blubber Club!

As ever, the best laid plans don't quite run according to plan. But this time it's no fault of the Browns, as Winnie (played by creator Brendan O’Carroll’s sister Eilish) is accosted by a stranger who seems determined to put a fly in the muscle rub.

"They all decide to lose weight for the New Year and set up The Blubber Club!" says O’Carroll of the New Year's special.

"As they’re trying to lose all this weight Winnie sees a guy from her past, who she thinks is stalking her. Agnes confronts him and he makes a revelation!"

Chuckle your way into 2024 with Mrs Brown's own brand of anarchic comedy. Use our guide to watch the Mrs Brown's Boys New Year's Special from anywhere in the world and for free — we've got all the streaming information you'll need below.

How to watch Mrs Brown's Boys New Year's Special 2024 in the UK

BBC One is airing the Mrs Brown's Boys New Year's Special on TV at 10 pm UK on New Year's Day (Monday, January 1). The standalone episode will also be available to watch online on BBC iPlayer — both as it goes out and on-demand afterwards. BBC One and iPlayer are free to watch for TV licence fee payers. You can also catch up with all previous episodes on the iPlayer now, including the Christmas special and, for a limited time, Mrs Brown's Boys D'Movie. You can take our choice of the best TV dramas BBC iPlayer too. If you're trying to access BBC iPlayer while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. Check out the full instructions for doing so further down this page.

How to watch Mrs Brown's Boys New Year's Special 2024 in the US

Streaming service BritBox is the US home of Mrs Brown's Boys. The New Year's special is confirmed to be hitting the platform New Year's Day (January 1) just like in the UK.

All you need to know about Mrs Brown's Boys New Year's Special

What is the cast of Mrs Brown's Boys New Year's Special 2024? Brendan O'Carroll as Mrs Agnes Loretta Brown

Jennifer Gibney as Cathy

Paddy Houlihan as Dermot

Pat Shields as Mark

Eilish O'Carroll as Winnie

Jamie O'Carroll as Bono

Fiona O'Carroll as Maria

Is Mrs Brown's Boys coming back in 2024? Fans of Mrs Brown's Boys were delighted when the first series in a decade aired in 2023. Since 2013's season 3, there have been annual festive episodes and the odd one-off special. So far, there has been no announcement regarding a potential season 5. And with Mrs Brown's Boys D'Live Show going on tour this year, it's unlikely we'll see another multi-episode series in 2024.