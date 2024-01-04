The first fright of the 2024 new movie calendar is here, as movie fans can watch Night Swim, which kick-starts the horror genre this year. We've got everything you need to know about when, where and how to watch Night Swim.

Night Swim is the latest collaboration between horror staples Blumhouse and Atomic Monster. It seems the goal of this movie is to have fans fear heading into their pools, as a family soon discovers that having a pool in their backyard may not be all that it is cracked up to be.

Let's get into what you need to know about how to watch Night Swim right now.

How to watch Night Swim in movie theaters

As of January 5 (with some advance screenings taking place on Thursday, January 4), Night Swim is exclusively playing in movie theaters worldwide.

In order to find out when and where Night Swim is playing near you, check out the official Night Swim website or Fandango , which will allow you to see everywhere the movie is playing in your area and allow you to purchase tickets directly online.

Another option to find out where Night Swim is playing near you and potentially save money going to see it is with movie theater subscriptions and membership programs. These programs allow movie lovers to get free, discounted or a monthly allotment of tickets from their favorite/local theaters, as well as deals on concessions and other movie-going perks.

Is Night Swim streaming?

No, Night Swim is not available to stream at this time, as the movie will first enjoy an exclusive run in movie theaters.

There is no information as of yet on where or when Night Swim will be available to stream, though it is a Universal Pictures movie, which likely means it'll land on Peacock first. Before that though, it will almost certainly be available to rent or buy through digital on-demand platforms like Prime Video, Google Play and more.

We'll keep this page updated as info on its at-home viewing availability is announced.

What else to know about Night Swim

Night Swim is based on a short movie by Bryce McGuire and Rod Blackhurst (which you can actually watch right now on YouTube ). Here is the official synopsis of the feature-length version of Night Swim:

"Ray Waller, a former baseball player forced into early retirement because of a degenerative illness, moves into a new home with his wife Eve, teenage daughter Izzy and young son Elliot. Secretly hoping to return to pro baseball, Ray persuades Eve that the new home’s backyard pool will be fun for the kids and provide physical therapy for him. But a dark secret in the home’s past will unleash an evil force that will drag the family into the depths of inescapable terror."

McGuire wrote the movie's screenplay and serves as the director. The cast of the movie includes Wyatt Russell as Ray, Kerry Condon as Eve, Amélie Hoeferle as Izzy and Gavin Warren as Elliot.

As of publication, Night Swim does not have an official Rotten Tomatoes score, as reviews are still waiting to come in.

See if you're ready to deal with the frights of Night Swim by watching the trailer directly below: