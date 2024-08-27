How to watch Only Murders in the Building season 4: release dates and streaming
The murder mystery returns
Beloved murder mystery show Only Murders in the Building season 4 returns its three podcasting heroes for another crime — and this time the victim is a lot closer to home.
Only Murders in the Building stars Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short as three inhabitants of a tower block who create a podcast to investigate murders in their building.
Season 4 continues with the cliffhanger ending of season 3, with someone close to one of the characters getting murdered, and also takes the story to Hollywood where a production company is getting ready to adapt their story for the big screen.
So here's how to watch Only Murders in the Building season 4, as well as past seasons if you've not seen them.
How to watch Only Murders in the Building season 4 in the US
If you live in the US, you'll be able to watch Only Murders in the Building season 4 on the streaming service Hulu, because that's where each episode will land. The past three seasons of Only Murders in the Building are already on the streamer.
Hulu costs $7.99 per month for its ad-enabled tier and $17.99 per month for its ad-free one. Many subscribers sign up via the Disney Bundle which starts at $12.99 per month and bundles Disney Plus in too (and ESPN Plus on higher tiers).
The first episode will land on Tuesday, August 27, and subsequent ones will arrive weekly. Here's that full schedule:
- Episode 1: Tuesday, August 27
- Episode 2: Tuesday, September 3
- Episode 3: Tuesday, September 10
- Episode 4: Tuesday, September 17
- Episode 5: Tuesday, September 24
- Episode 6: Tuesday, October 1
- Episode 7: Tuesday, October 8
- Episode 8: Tuesday, October 15
- Episode 9: Tuesday, October 22
- Episode 10: Tuesday, October 29
How to watch Only Murders in the Building season 4 in the UK
If you live in the UK, Only Murders in the Building season 4 will stream on Disney Plus, the streaming service that also hosts the past three seasons of the show.
Disney Plus starts at £4.99 per month for its lowest tier, which will serve you adverts, but £7.99 gets you its standard tier which will allow you to watch Only Murders without having to watch adverts throughout.
As in the US, the season will debut on Tuesday, September 27, and each new episode will arrive one per week. Here's that schedule:
- Episode 1: Tuesday, August 27
- Episode 2: Tuesday, September 3
- Episode 3: Tuesday, September 10
- Episode 4: Tuesday, September 17
- Episode 5: Tuesday, September 24
- Episode 6: Tuesday, October 1
- Episode 7: Tuesday, October 8
- Episode 8: Tuesday, October 15
- Episode 9: Tuesday, October 22
- Episode 10: Tuesday, October 29
How to watch Only Murders in the Building season 4 in Australia
Like in the UK, and in fact most of the rest of the world, Australia will see Only Murders in the Building season 4 play on Disney Plus. This is where the first three seasons are available to stream, if you need to catch up.
Aussie subscribers can get Disney Plus for $13.99 per month for its basic plan and $17.99 for the premium one, with annual options available too.
The release date in Australia is the same as everywhere else: episode one will arrive on Tuesday, September 27 and each new week will bring one new episode. Here's when they'll land:
- Episode 1: Tuesday, August 27
- Episode 2: Tuesday, September 3
- Episode 3: Tuesday, September 10
- Episode 4: Tuesday, September 17
- Episode 5: Tuesday, September 24
- Episode 6: Tuesday, October 1
- Episode 7: Tuesday, October 8
- Episode 8: Tuesday, October 15
- Episode 9: Tuesday, October 22
- Episode 10: Tuesday, October 29
