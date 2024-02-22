Ordinary Angels, the 2024 new movie that stars Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson and is based on an incredible true story, is now playing. We've got all of the information that you need to know in order to watch Ordinary Angels right now.

Coming from the writer and producer American Underdog and Jesus Revolution, Ordinary Angels is another inspiring story about how a struggling hairdresser finds new purpose in helping a family with a little girl who is fighting for her life and a father that is struggling with his faith as life keeps battering him down.

Find out how you can watch Ordinary Angels below, including whether or not the movie is available to stream or rent on-demand at home.

How to watch Ordinary Angels in movie theaters

Ordinary Angels arrives exclusively in US movie theaters on Friday, February 23 (though if you're interested there will be some early showings on Thursday, February 22, as well). At this time, there does not appear to be a release date for Ordinary Angels in the UK.

If you want to find Ordinary Angels showtimes near you, the best places to look are the movie's official website or Fandango, where you can find all of the movie theaters in your area where the movie is playing and showtimes. You can also purchase Ordinary Angels tickets directly through these sites.

Another way that you can find when and where Ordinary Angels is playing and also potentially save some money on a ticket is with movie theater subscription and membership programs. These offerings (available through various US and UK movie theater chains) allow movie lovers to get free, discounted or monthly allotments of movie tickets, as well as deals on concessions and other theater-going perks.

Is Ordinary Angels streaming?

Ordinary Angels is not streaming at this time, as the movie is only playing in movie theaters upon its release.

Right now we don't have any info on when or where the movie is going to be available to stream. We also don't know the timeline for when it will land on digital on-demand platforms, but that will likely come before its streaming debut.

We'll update this post when more info for Ordinary Angels' at-home options become available.

What else to know about Ordinary Angels

As we mentioned above, Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson lead the way in this movie based on a true story. They are joined in the cast by Amy Acker, Nancy Travis, Tamala Jones, Drew Powell, Skywalker Hughes and Emily Mitchell.

With the script written by Kelly Fremon Craig, here is the synopsis for Ordinary Angels:

"Based on a remarkable true story, Ordinary Angels centers on Sharon (Hilary Swank), a fierce but struggling hairdresser in small-town Kentucky who discovers a renewed sense of purpose when she meets Ed (Alan Ritchson), a widower working hard to make ends meet for his two daughters. With his youngest daughter waiting for a liver transplant, Sharon sets her mind to helping the family and will move mountains to do it. What unfolds is the inspiring tale of faith, everyday miracles and ordinary angels."

The movie is directed by Jon Gunn.

As of publication, Ordinary Angels is "Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes , with a positive 82% score.

You can check out the trailer for Ordinary Angels right here: