How to watch Pakistan vs England and live stream 1st Test 2024 online or on TV

A full strength England visit a Pakistan national side in disarray for a three-match test series with World Test Championship points up for grabs. Pakistan vs England 1st Test live streams from the Multan Cricket Stadium start on Monday, October 7 and are scheduled to run to Friday, October 11.

The Pakistan vs England Test series is airing on Sky Sports in the UK and Willow and Sling TV in the US. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on because you can watch PAK vs ENG live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

The tourists enjoyed a successful home summer, winning five of the six Tests they played under the 'Bazball 2.0' regime. Captain and talisman Ben Stokes missed most of those games through injury and is also out of the First Test.

Pakistan come into these games off the back of an embarrassing 2-0 home whitewash at the hands of Bangladesh, which has prompted more upheaval off the pitch. Star man Babar Azam is in stinking form and the morale of strike bowlers Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi will be rock bottom after being dropped last time out.

The home side will be desperate to record at least one win over the course of the three-Test series. They failed to do so two years ago, however, when a confident England team managed a highly entertaining 3-0 victory.

If there's one thing Test cricket in Pakistan guarantees it's plenty of runs. So to make sure you don't miss a single, four or six, we've got all the information on watching Pakistan vs England live streams below — including ways to watch cricket online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Pakistan vs England online for FREE

This home cricket series in Pakistan has attracted multiple broadcasters, with A-Sports, Ten Sports and PTV Sports all slated to show live Pakistan vs England streams.

Ten Sports and PTV are both free to watch in Pakistan.

How to watch Pakistan vs England live stream in the US

To watch Pakistan vs England stateside, you'll need access to Willow TV. It's available as part of some cable TV plans or you can watch directly through the streamer. Alternatively, you can get Willow action through the OTT streaming specialist Sling TV. The live TV streaming service Sling TV lets you stream cable channels over the internet. Best of all, there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. On your choice of Sling's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans, you'll find the Willow TV deals from only $10 per month only or $99 for a whole year of live cricket. And you can cancel at any time you wish.

How to watch Pakistan vs England in the UK

After striking a late deal, Sky Sports has the rights to show live coverage of England's tour to Pakistan in the UK and the 1st Test will be shown across its Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event stations. The action starts at 6.30 am UK each morning.

Sky TV base packages currently start from £26 per month. You can then add the full Sky Sports suite for an additional £22. Or, for new customers, pay from £46 a month for a package that includes Sky Sports.

If you'd sooner not commit to a full Sky package, flexible Now Sports Memberships are also available for £14.99 a day or from as little as £26 a month.

How to watch Pakistan vs England from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Pakistan vs England, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune into live cricket or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Exclusive deal NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

What time does the Pakistan vs England match begin?

The 1st five-day Test match between Pakistan and England starts on Monday, August October 7, with the fifth and final day on Friday, October 11.

Each day's play starts at 10.30 am PKT local time in Pakistan, which is 6.30 am UK / 1.30 am ET / 10.30 pm PT (previous day) / 4.30 pm AEDT.

1st Test: October 7-11 — Multan Cricket Stadium

October 7-11 — Multan Cricket Stadium 2nd Test: October 15-19 — Multan Cricket Stadium

October 15-19 — Multan Cricket Stadium 3rd Test: October 24-28 — Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

All you need to know about Pakistan vs England

What are the Pakistan vs England Test squads? Pakistan: Shan Masood (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel England: Ben Stokes (c), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes

What is the Pakistan vs England 1st Test venue? The Multan Cricket Stadium is venue of the first two matches in the Test series between Pakistan and England. The modern arena can hold a capacity of 35,000 cricket fans and also plays host to the successful Multan Sultans franchise in the Pakistan Super League. Before India stopped playing cricket in Pakistan, Virender Sehwag scored an astonishing 309 runs in 375 balls at Multan. Last time England played here in 2022, they won by 26 runs in a tense affair that featured a Harry Brook century.