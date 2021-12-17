How to watch Parker vs Chisora 2 fight

Parker vs Chisora 2 is a key fight between a former champion and perennial title challenger in a crowded division, so sports fans will want to learn the best ways to watch the bout. Joseph Parker was once WBO world heavyweight champion and he’d like to be again, but first he needs a clear win over Derek Chisora, who has fought all the biggest names in the division.

The Parker vs Chisora 2 fight night event is being held on Saturday, December 18, at Manchester Arena in Manchester, U.K. The undercard fights begin at 1 p.m. ET. The main card of fights starts at 2 p.m. ET and the Parker vs Chisora 2 main event is set to begin at approximately 5 p.m. ET.

Read on to find out how you can watch Parker vs Chisora 2 from anywhere, as well as a preview of the important main event rematch between Parker and Chisora.

How to watch Parker vs Chisora 2 in the U.S.

U.S. sports fans who want to watch Parker vs Chisora 2 can see it on DAZN. On DAZN, fight fans can watch this event along with tons of other boxing, soccer, indoor football, darts and other sports for one monthly cost.

DAZN has big time boxing from Matchroom boxing and Golden Boy Boxing, so a subscription will give you fight after fight for less than the cost of traditional pay-per-view. For example, in January, DAZN will have Jessie Vargas vs Liam Smith.

In the U.S., DAZN is available for $20 per month, or $99 per year. With more than100 fight events in a normal sports year, plus original shows including the DAZN Boxing Show, DAZN is a great destination for fight fans.

How to watch Parker vs Chisora 2 in the U.K.

In the U.K., Parker vs Chisora 2 is also available on DAZN. In fact Parker vs Chisora is available on DAZN in almost every country around the world. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. local time and the Main Event should start approximately 10 p.m. GMT.

If you subscribe to DAZN in the U.K. for £1.99 a month, you can watch Parker vs Chisora 2 on December 18 and more action coming in the new year.

How to watch Parker vs Chisora 2 from anywhere in the world

If none of the above options for watching Parker vs Chisora 2 are easily available for you, another option is to utilize a virtual private network, or VPN. We recommend ExpressVPN as a reliable VPN service for securing your data and accessing shows and events all around the world. Even better, ExpressVPN offers a 30-day no-quibble, money-back guarantee if you're not happy with the service.

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. And it's a great way to keep up with the boxing action from anywhere in the world.

Parker vs Chisora 2: Main Event preview

Joseph Parker (29-2) is the former WBO world heavyweight champion. Now, this top-five ranked boxer hopes for another win to push him up towards a new title shot. The New Zealand native is coming off of six straight victories, including his May win over Chisora in their first fight. It’s been a few years since he lost his title, but the man who beat him for the belts, Anthony Joshua, no longer holds any belts. With new challenges to take on, Parker needs to stand out in a crowded field atop the heavyweight rankings.

Between Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk, Dillian Whyte, Joshua and Deontay Wilder, there is little room for a quiet, excellent fighter like Parker to get a shot at a belt anytime soon. He hasn’t lost since his back-to-back defeats to Joshua and Whyte in 2018, so this rematch was appealing and is likely to make for a big draw. A big part of the appeal was the bad scoring in Parker’s split decision victory. It was a very close fight, with Chisora knocking down Parker early and Parker closing strong in the late rounds. But while two judges had close scores, one had a big lead for Parker with a 116-111 score. Whatever the outcome, fans are going to be hoping for a definitive result in this one.

Derek “Del Boy” Chisora (32-11) is a former challenger for a world championship with an impressive resume, but he has every right to be mad at the scoring in his last fight against Parker. In his post fight interviews he was angry, but said it wouldn’t keep him from asking for a rematch. This Zimbabwe native clearly has the power to do real damage to fighters like Parker, with 23 career knockouts. And he isn’t afraid to step into the ring against the best, with fights against Fury, Vitali Klitschko, Robert Helenius, Whyte and Usyk. Unfortunately, he lost all of his fights against those big names. Chisora really needs a big win if he hopes to keep pushing in the sport, so expect him to summon all the motivation from the disputed first fight to attack early and often.

Parker vs Chisora 2 Schedule and full fight card

Here is the complete fight schedule for Parker vs. Chisora 2, with the undercard starting at 1 p.m. ET and the main card beginning at 2 p.m. ET on DAZN. The full event fight card, subject to change as always, is as follows: