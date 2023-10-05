How to watch Pet Sematary: Bloodline — stream the new horror prequel online

There are plenty of spooky horror movies and TV shows coming to streaming services just in time for Halloween, and one of them is Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, which promises some animal-zombie fun.

Quick links Streaming: Paramount Plus

Release: Friday, October 6 (US), Saturday, October 7 (elsewhere)

Duration 1:24

Watch abroad: ExpressVPN

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines follows Jackson White's Jud in the 1960s, who's sick of the small town he lives in. However he discovers family secrets and a secret evil in the town, that's all linked to a graveyard that can bring bodies back to life...

A prequel to the 2019 movie Pet Sematary, this new story serves to go deeper into that popular Stephen King adaptation, exploring in more depth the world of this eerie animal horror movie.

You'll be able to watch Pet Sematary: Bloodlines from Friday, October 6, and we'll help you figure out how to watch it, as well as the original movie in case you want to catch up on it.

How to watch Pet Sematary: Bloodlines

You'll be able to watch Pet Sematary: Bloodlines on Paramount Plus, because the new movie is an original production for Paramount's streaming service. That means you'll have to stream it, with no movie theater options.

The movie hits Paramount Plus on Friday, October 6 in the US, but in many other regions (including the UK) it'll arrive one day late, on Saturday, October 7.

For a monthly plan, Paramount Plus costs $5.99 / £6.99, though in the US there's also an $11.99 per month Showtime plan with a larger library. There are also annual options that save you around two months' subscription over signing up monthly.

How to watch Pet Sematary

Want to watch the 2019 movie Pet Sematary, which Bloodlines is a prequel of? Well, you can do that in exactly the same way as for the new movie, because it's also in the Paramount Plus library.

That's not the case for the earlier 1989 adaptation of the Stephen King tale though, as it's on Max in the US. It is on Paramount in the UK though, as well as Sky TV and Now TV.

How to watch Pet Sematary: Bloodlines everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, movies or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.