The annual Puppy Bowl isn’t far away, but with the Winter Olympics taking place this February, Discovery has announced Puppy Bowl Presents: The Winter Games, a new special event set to take place on Feb. 3 that will see a group of man’s best friends competing for the gold.

Puppy Bowl Presents: The Winter Games will feature five teams of trainers and their dogs competing in a series of dog-friendly winter games, including the Freestyle Challenge, Trick Tails and the Agility Showdown that takes place on a winterized obstacle course.

The special will be hosted by actress and comedian Kym Whitley, while the panel of judges will include 2014 Olympic silver-medalist Gus Kenworthy, dog trainer Travis Borsen and international trick dog trainer Sara Carson, who are tasked with awarding the gold, silver and bronze medals as well as a $5,000 prize that will be donated to the winner’s favorite animal charity.

Of course, the real stars of the show are going to be the talented dogs. The contestants for Puppy Bowl Presents: The Winter Games includes Blaze, an Australian Shepherd; Zoey, a Mutt mix; Hanabi, a Husky/Whippit mix; Chabis, a Chihuahua; and Mistricks, a Mutt mix.

Here's a preview of what's in store with the Puppy Bowl Presents: The Winter Games:

That’s the who, when and what, but here is how you can watch the Puppy Bowl Presents: The Winter Games.

How to watch Puppy Bowl Presents: The Winter Games

Puppy Bowl Presents: The Winter Games is going to be an exclusive offer from the Discovery Plus streaming service when it debuts on Feb. 3. A subscription streaming service, Discovery Plus is available to U.S. consumers starting at $4.99 per month (with ads; $6.99 per month without ads), in the U.K. and Ireland at £4.99/€5.99 per month or £49.99/€59.99 for a yearly subscription; seven-day free trials are available.

Discovery Plus is also available in other countries, including Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Poland, Turkey, Canada and the Philippines.

Once you’re signed up for Discovery Plus, the streaming service can be watched on most smartphones, tablets and desktop browsers, as well as connected devices including Amazon Fire TV; Apple TV and other Apple products; Google devices, including Android and Chromecast; Xbox One and Series S/X; Roku devices; Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and later); and LG Smart TVs (2018 and later).

