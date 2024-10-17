How to watch Rivals: stream the British drama show online

One of the most anticipated British shows of late 2024 is Rivals, set in the English countryside in the 1980s, about... well, rivals, the clue's in the name. It comes out on Friday, October 18.

Based on a book by author Jilly Cooper, Rivals is about the power struggle between a Tory MP called Rupert Campbell-Black and the person who controls his TV station, Lord Tony Baddingham. The long-simmering feud between their families comes to a head when they fight for control of a TV station, with the drama taking place in the bedroom just as much as the boardroom.

Doctor Who's David Tennant plays Baddingham while Silent Witness' Alex Hassell is Campbell-Black, with a cast that also includes Aidan Turner (Poldark), Danny Dyer (EastEnders) and Claire Rushbrook (Sherwood).



How to watch Rivals in the US

You will be able to watch Rivals in the US by signing up to Hulu, as the series will stream there and no-where else. All episodes of the series will hit the platform on Friday, October 18, ready for you to watch whenever you want.

Hulu costs $9.99 per month for its standard plan (or $99.99 per year) and that's for its ad-supported tier. For ad-free watching you have to pay $18.99 per month for the right tier. If those prices seem higher than you remember, it's because a Hulu price hike came into play one day prior to Rivals' release.

You can also sign up for the Disney Bundle which gets you Disney Plus on top of Hulu for an additional $2 monthly, or through Hulu with Live TV which is a live TV streaming service which lets subscribers also access the Hulu library.

How to watch Rivals in the UK

To watch Rivals in the UK you'll need to sign up for Disney Plus, as the show is being released as an original for Disney's streaming service.

All of the episodes of Rivals will arrive on Disney Plus on Friday, October 18, so you can binge them whenever you want.

Disney Plus starts at £4.99 per month for its ad-supported plan and goes up to £7.99 for Standard (no ads, and 1080p streaming on all content) then to £10.99 for Premium (no ads, and 4K streaming on selected movies). The latter two tiers have annual plans which cost the equivalent of 10 months, but the ad-supported plan doesn't offer this.

How to watch Rivals in Australia

If you live in Australia, you'll be able to watch Rivals by using the streaming service Disney Plus, with all episodes of the show arriving on the streaming service on Friday, October 18. That's right, unlike some shows you won't have to wait an extra day to see it.

You can sign up for Disney Plus for $13.99 per month, and there's also an annual plan for $139.99. This is for the Standard plan and Premium, at $17.99 per month, will let you stream certain Disney movies at a higher quality though it won't affect Rivals.