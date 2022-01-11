How to watch 'Rules of the Game' online from anywhere in the world

'Rules of the Game' is a brand new BBC drama that tackles workplace sexual politics.

Here's how to watch Rules of the Game online anywhere in the world.

Rules of the Game is a four-part BBC thriller that revolves around sexual politics in the workplace, and is — according to writer Ruth Fowler — partially inspired by the Weinstein scandal, the ensuing #MeToo movement, and "many women's experiences".

The show stars Maxine Peake (Anne, Three Girls) as Sam Thompson, a blunt businesswoman keeping some dark secrets. Thompson is the head of Fly Dynamic, a family-run sportswear business in the North West of England that's about to go public on the stock exchange.

However, Sam's success is threatened by the arrival of Maya (played by Sex Education's Rakhee Thakrar), a new HR director who wants to tackle the firm's toxic work environment and "old-fashioned lad culture".

As Maya uncovers some horrific events in the company's past, Sam becomes embroiled in a police investigation when she finds a dead female colleague at the office.

Here's how to stream Rules of the Game so you don't miss out on this gripping new BBC drama.

How to watch 'Rules of the Game' online in the UK

The first two episodes of Rules of the Game air on BBC1 on Tuesday, Jan. 11 and Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 9 pm. The remaining two episodes will air at the same time the following week.

Episodes will also be made available to stream on BBC iPlayer after transmission.

How to watch 'Rules of the Game' online anywhere in the world

There is a handy way to watch your favorite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite TV show on.

From laptops to Smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, games consoles, and even mobile phones, you can change the address to make your device think it is in a different location to enable you to watch the things you love around the world.

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN is the No.1-rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month without paying a single penny, and if you sign up for an annual plan you can get 3 months' access absolutely free!

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks. And it's a great way to watch Rules of the Game online via your usual method from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 'Rules of the Game' online in the US

At the time of writing, we do not know where or when Rules of the Game will be made available to stream in the US.