How to watch Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe fight

Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe is an important fight between a superstar fighter returning from a long layoff and a former world champion, so sports fans will want to learn the best ways to watch it live stream online.

Ryan Garcia is an exciting boxer and social media superstar, but he needs to get his career path back on track after more than a year away from the ring. Emmanuel Tagoe is a little known former lightweight champ who has been fighting mostly in his home country of Ghana and he’ll need the fight of his career to upset "King Ry."

It's a big fight weekend, as Garcia vs Tagoe will be joined by UFC 273 this weekend.

Read on to find out how you can watch Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe from anywhere, as well as a preview of the important main event fight between Garcia and Tagoe.

When is Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe?

Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe main event coverage starts on Saturday, April 9, at 9 pm ET/2 am UK.

The Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe fight is scheduled to start at 11 pm ET/4 am UK.

Where is Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe?

Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

How to watch Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe in the US

US sports fans who want to watch Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe can see it on DAZN (opens in new tab). In the US, DAZN is available for $20 per month, or $99 per year. With more than 100 fight events in a normal sports year, plus original shows including the DAZN Boxing Show, DAZN is a great destination for fight fans.

DAZN, also offers soccer, indoor football, darts and other sports for one monthly cost.

Fans can also watch Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe on PPV.COM (opens in new tab) and major cable and satellite systems including DirecTV, Cox and more as a pay-per-view. The event will cost $35, but that purchase price will include one free month of the sports streaming service DAZN.

How to watch Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe in the UK

In the UK, Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe is also available on DAZN (opens in new tab). In fact Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe is available on DAZN in almost every country around the world. Coverage begins at 2 am UK on April 10, with the Main Event starting approximately 4 am UK.

If you subscribe to DAZN in the UK for £7.99 a month, you can watch Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe on April 10 and more action coming in the new year.

How to watch Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe from anywhere in the world

If you're traveling where none of the above options for watching Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe are easily available for you, another option is to utilize a virtual private network, or VPN. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as a reliable VPN service for securing your data and accessing shows and events all around the world. Even better, ExpressVPN offers a 30-day no-quibble, money-back guarantee if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. And it's a great way to keep up with the boxing action from anywhere in the world.

Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe: Main Event preview

Ryan "King Ry" Garcia (21-0) is one of the biggest names in the boxing game right now, which is unusual because he has not won a full world title yet. Garcia is undefeated as a fighter and he recently has been fighting against harder competition. That includes his last fight against former world champion Luke Campbell, who Garcia fought back in January of 2021. Campbell pressed Garcia, knocking him down in the second rough of the fight. Ryan responded by knocking Campbell out in the 7th round with a left liver punch, which put him on his knees for the full count.

Garcia’s popularity is more than just his boxing skills, as it extends to his big social media presence. He has over 8 million followers on Instagram (opens in new tab), way beyond the reach of champion fighters on the pound-for-pound best lists. That has made him a big attraction, but also cost him in stress and anxiety. Garcia has withdrawn from two fights over the past year and said this was in part due to feeling depressed (opens in new tab) and needing to manage his well being. Now he’s returning to the ring and this fight is extra important. The heavy speculation in the boxing world is that, with a win, Garcia could land a fight against world champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis.

Emmanuel "The Gameboy" Tagoe (32-1) is a former IBO lightweight world champion, but his resume lacks anyone on the level of Ryan Garcia. In fact, this is only the third time Tagoe will be fighting outside of his native Ghana, so he won’t have the familiarity or home cooking to get him in the groove for this fight. Tagoe won his world title in 2016 and defended it once in 2018, but he was stripped of the belt later that year. He has enough power to hang in this fight, with nearly half of his wins coming by knockout. However it is hard to see how this experienced and fundamentally sound fighter is ready for this big of a jump up in challenge.

Ryan Garcia is massive -1350 favorite to win this fight over Emmanuel Tagoe.

Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe full fight card

Here is the complete fight card for the Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe event, subject to change as always.