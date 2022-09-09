It’s time to gather the clues and try to solve the mystery at the heart of See How They Run, starring Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan and an impressive cast of suspects. The new movie is a blend of comedy and mystery, with the hope to give audiences a fun excursion for 90 minutes.

But where do you need to go to watch See How They Run? Is it streaming or is a trip to the movie theater required? We’ve got everything you need to know on how to watch See How They Run right here.

How to watch See How They Run in movie theaters?

See How They Run is available exclusively in movie theaters to start, with the movie releasing in the UK on Friday, September 9, and then a week later in the US on Friday, September 16.

The best way to find out where and when See How They Run is playing near you is to check your local movie theater’s website to see if it’s there or use a resource like Fandango (opens in new tab), which provides information on what’s playing at all movie theaters around you.

If you’re looking for ways to make a trip to the movies more affordable, both US and UK theater chains offer movie theater subscription and membership deals that provide free and/or discounted tickets as well as other perks. This includes the new version of MoviePass, which is now available in select markets in the US.

Is See How They Run streaming?

No, See How They Run is not available for streaming at this time. The movie is likely to get a decent run (30-45 days) of exclusive play in movie theaters before making its way to digital.

When that move comes we don’t know if it’ll be on streaming first or just through digital on-demand, but we’ll keep you updated on that when information is made available.

Because See How They Run is a Searchlight Pictures movie, if and when it does go to streaming it’ll probably be on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK; but again, nothing is confirmed.

Everything else you need to know about See How They Run

See How They Run takes place in the West End theater district in 1950s London, as plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt end after a member of the crew is murdered. The movie stars Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan as the pair investigating the case, while Adrien Brody, David Oyelowo, Ruth Wilson, Shirley Henderson, Harris Dickinson and Sian Clifford also star. Tom George directs the movie from a script by Mark Chappell.

Watch the trailer for See How They Run right here:

See How They Run is rated PG-13 for US audiences, 12A for UK (see our new movies in 2022 guide for more films coming soon).