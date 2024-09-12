Perhaps creepy James McAvoy is the best James McAvoy. After the actor received raves for his performance in the movie Split, he again takes on a sinister turn in Speak No Evil. Interested? Well, we've got everything you need to know about how to watch Speak No Evil.

The 2024 new movie is a remake of Gæsterne (aka Speak No Evil), a Danish movie that earned rave reviews back in 2022, which prompted a quick English-language adaptation. The new version is also receiving some strong notices, particularly for McAvoy's performance.

Find out for yourself by reading all the details on how to watch Speak No Evil right now.

How to watch Speak No Evil in movie theaters

Speak No Evil is playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US, UK and most of the world.

To find showtimes and tickets for Speak No Evil, you can visit the movie's official website or you can check out Fandango . Both will allow you to find all of the movie theaters in your area where the movie is playing and what time it is being shown. You can then purchase your tickets directly online.

Another option that will not only allow you to get a ticket to the movie but also potentially save some money is a movie theater subscription and membership programs. These offerings (provided by various US and UK movie theater chains) give frequent moviegoers access to free, discounted or a monthly allotment of tickets at a fixed price, as well as deals on concessions and other perks.

Is Speak No Evil streaming?

Nope, you cannot stream Speak No Evil right now.

That being said, you can prepare for the movie's eventual streaming release by signing up for Peacock. As a Universal Pictures movie, Speak No Evil is expected to hit Peacock first, though when that will be is something we don't know right now (a recent 2024 movie addition, The Fall Guy, took three months to hit the streaming platform). That said, sign up early and you'll have it for whenever Speak No Evil arrives as well as access to Peacock's other content, which includes original shows, live sports and access to NBC programming.

Before streaming, Speak No Evil is expected to also be made available via digital on-demand platforms for renting or buying. But again, we don't have a confirmed date as to when that may begin. We'll update this post as info on that becomes available.

If you're curious about watching the original Speak No Evil, it's streaming on AMC Plus in the US and Shudder in the UK, as well as being available via digital on-demand.

What else to know about Speak No Evil

James Watkins wrote and directed the adaptation of the original Danish movie, here is the official synopsis for Speak No Evil:

"When an American family is invited to spend the weekend at the idyllic country estate of a charming British family they befriended on vacation, what begins as a dream holiday soon warps into a snarled psychological nightmare."

In addition to McAvoy, the movie stars Mackenzie Davis, Scoot McNairy, Aisling Franciosi, Alix West Lefler and Dan Hough.

Critics are giving positive notices to the English-language remake of Speak No Evil. As of September 12, the movie is "Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 87%.

Watch the Speak No Evil trailer if you need a sneak peek at the movie: