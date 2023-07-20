How to watch Stephen Curry: Underrated — stream the basketball documentary online

One of the best basketball players of all time, Stephen Curry has a long string of achievements and awards on the court (plus an Oscar off it for producing the short documentary The Queen of Basketball and participating in golf's The Match). But in the new documentary, Stephen Curry: Underrated, releasing on Friday, July 21, we'll get to find out how that came to be.

The documentary promises to tell the story of this legendary basketball player, from his meteoric rise in college basketball to becoming a four-time NBA champion.

This feature-length documentary should be a must-watch for fans of the sport, as well as people who want to understand this important cultural icon.

If you're interested in finding out more about the life and times of one of basketball's greats, then here's how to watch Stephen Curry: Underrated at home from wherever you are.

How to watch Stephen Curry: Underrated

You can watch Stephen Curry: Underrated wherever the Apple TV Plus streaming service is available, as the documentary is an original for Apple's video platform.

Our recommendation for watching on this platform is to check out our guide to Apple TV Plus free trials, as there are quite a few ways to test out the streaming platform for free. If you don't have any ways to get a free trial, then Apple TV Plus costs $6.99/£6.99/AU$9.99 per month.

How to watch Stephen Curry: Underrated everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Stephen Curry: Underrated, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite Apple TV Plus shows or other content even if you're not there.