How to watch Still Up: stream the British insomniac comedy online

You don't want to sleep on the newest comedy hitting streaming: Still Up lands on Friday, September 22 and it could prove to be your first late-night TV binge that's actually about staying up late.

Quick links Streaming: Apple TV Plus

Debut: Friday, September 22

Episodes: 8

Still Up shows us the relationship between two insomniacs, who spend many nights staying up chatting together when they can't sleep. Played by Craig Roberts and Antonia Thomas, this British show promises to explore the relationship between these two as they help each other through life.

Each episode follows a single night as the two stay up and talk, and we'll also get to see the consequences of each discussion in subsequent episodes as their lives change as a result of their insomniac talks.

So here's how to watch Still Up wherever you are around the world.

How to watch Still Up

You'll be able to watch Still Up when it lands using the streaming service Apple TV Plus, because the show is an original production for Apple's video library.

You can sign up for Apple TV Plus for $6.99 / £6.99 per month, though before you do so, we'd recommend checking our guide to the best Apple TV Plus free trials, as this could help you find a way to save money and test out the platform.

After the first three episodes of Still Up land on Apple TV Plus, the subsequent five will release weekly. Here's that release date schedule in full:

Episode 1 — Friday, September 22

Episode 2 — Friday, September 22

Episode 3 — Friday, September 22

Episode 4 — Friday, September 29

Episode 5 — Friday, October 6

Episode 6 — Friday, October 13

Episode 7 — Friday, October 20

Episode 8 — Friday, October 27

How to watch Still Up everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Still Up, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.