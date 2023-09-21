How to watch Still Up: stream the British insomniac comedy online
Don't sleep on this new rom-com
You don't want to sleep on the newest comedy hitting streaming: Still Up lands on Friday, September 22 and it could prove to be your first late-night TV binge that's actually about staying up late.
Streaming: Apple TV Plus
Debut: Friday, September 22
Episodes: 8
Watch abroad: ExpressVPN
Still Up shows us the relationship between two insomniacs, who spend many nights staying up chatting together when they can't sleep. Played by Craig Roberts and Antonia Thomas, this British show promises to explore the relationship between these two as they help each other through life.
Each episode follows a single night as the two stay up and talk, and we'll also get to see the consequences of each discussion in subsequent episodes as their lives change as a result of their insomniac talks.
So here's how to watch Still Up wherever you are around the world.
How to watch Still Up
You'll be able to watch Still Up when it lands using the streaming service Apple TV Plus, because the show is an original production for Apple's video library.
You can sign up for Apple TV Plus for $6.99 / £6.99 per month, though before you do so, we'd recommend checking our guide to the best Apple TV Plus free trials, as this could help you find a way to save money and test out the platform.
Still Up release date
After the first three episodes of Still Up land on Apple TV Plus, the subsequent five will release weekly. Here's that release date schedule in full:
- Episode 1 — Friday, September 22
- Episode 2 — Friday, September 22
- Episode 3 — Friday, September 22
- Episode 4 — Friday, September 29
- Episode 5 — Friday, October 6
- Episode 6 — Friday, October 13
- Episode 7 — Friday, October 20
- Episode 8 — Friday, October 27
How to watch Still Up everywhere else
If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Still Up, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.
ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Tom is the streaming and ecommerce writer at What to Watch, covering streaming services in the US and UK. His goal is to help you navigate the busy and confusing online video market, to help you find the TV, movies and sports that you're looking for without having to spend too much money.
Most Popular
By Andy Murray
By Grace Morris