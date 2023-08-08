How to watch Strange Planet: stream the animated sci-fi comedy online

If you're a fan of adult animated comedy, particularly with a sci-fi slant, then Strange Planet should be on your watch list, ready for when it comes out on Wednesday, August 9.

Quick links Streaming: Apple TV Plus

Debut: Wednesday, August 9

Episodes: 10

Watch abroad: ExpressVPN

Strange Planet is about aliens living on a planet similar to Earth, with their outsiders perspective giving a comedy look at the way our world works.

You might recognize the aliens from the show as the entire premise is based around art by Nathan W. Pyle, about aliens which find planet Earth's quirks strange, images that often crop up on social media.

So if you're interested in checking out this new show, here's how to watch Strange Planet.

How to watch Strange Planet

You'll be able to watch Strange Planet by subscribing to Apple TV Plus, because the TV show is an original show for the streaming service.

Apple TV Plus costs $6.99 / £6.99 per month to subscribe, but we recommend checking out our list of the best Apple TV Plus free trials, because it's fairly easy to find a way to sign up without paying.

All of Strange Planet will be added to the streamer at once, unlike most Apple TV Plus shows, so you could feasibly see the entire show in one month's subscription.

How to watch Strange Planet everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Strange Planet, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite Apple TV Plus shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.