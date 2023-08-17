How to watch Strays: where to find showtimes

The summer movie season is coming to an end, but not before Strays arrives in theaters for movie fans everywhere to watch. The comedy sees Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx lead the Strays cast as the voices of dogs who have a penchant for swearing.

The movie is releasing exclusively in US, UK and movie theaters around the world on Friday August 18, so we've got info on where to find showtimes and buy your tickets ahead of getting movie theater. Also, we have some info on where Strays is likely going to be streaming when it does make its way to watch at home.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Strays right now.

How to find Strays showtimes

Find the time that works best for you to see Strays by checking out where and when the movie is playing via the official Strays movie website or Fandango, which shows you everywhere the movie is playing in your general area. If you have a specific movie theater you like to visit, you can also check its website to find what times it is showing the movie. Strays tickets can be purchased ahead of time through all of these platforms.

Another resource to not only find out when Strays is playing but to help make a trip to the movie theater more affordable are movie theater subscription and membership programs. These offerings give consumers the ability to get free, discounted or monthly allotment of tickets to see new movies. Deals on concessions are also often available to make the moviegoing experience even better.

Is Strays streaming?

Strays is not streaming at this time and there is no immediate information on when that is going to change. However, we do know where it is almost certainly going to end up when it does become available for streaming: Peacock.

As a Universal Pictures movie, whenever Strays has its streaming debut it'll do so on the NBCUniversal-owned streaming platform. Subscribers to either the ad-supported or ad-free Peacock plan will be able to watch it once its available.

Prior to that, Strays is likely going to be made available through digital on-demand platforms (i.e. Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, etc.). We'll share info on that rollout plan when there is any.

What else to know about Strays

Strays comes from director Josh Greenbaum (Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar) and writer Dan Perrault (American Vandal). The movie follow Reggie, a sweet but naive Border Terrier, who is abandoned on the streets by his dirtbag owner Doug. After meeting some new friends as a stray, Reggie decides he wants to go back to Doug so he can get some payback for how he was treated.

In addition to Ferrell and Foxx, the movie features the voice acting of Isla Fisher, Randall Park, Rob Riggle, Josh Gad and more. The human stars include Will Forte, Brett Gelman and Tinashe Kajese.

Read WTW's Strays review right here and watch the trailer for the movie directly below.