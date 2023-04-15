We're nearing the halfway point of the series as it's time for Succession season 4's fourth episode of the series' final chapter. If you're interested in watching the show and haven't yet managed to figure out where you can watch it, we're here to help.

In Succession season 4 we're once again following the uber-rich and conflicted Roy family. Our episode 1 recap and episode 2 recap will help you catch up on what happened in the early part of the series, and if you need a breakdown of what happened in the monumental third episode, here's our episode 3 recap, too.

Episode 4 hits screens on Sunday, April 16 (or the day after in some countries), and this guide will help you figure out how to watch it in the US or UK.

How to watch Succession season 4 episode 4 in the US

To watch Succession in the US—both episode 4 as it arrives on April 16, and the first three seasons of the show—your best bet is to use the streaming service, HBO Max.

HBO Max costs $15.99 for an ad-free plan or $9.99 for an ad-supported one, and there are also annual versions for $149.99 and $99.99 respectively. HBO Max also offers plenty of huge series like Game of Thrones, Chernobyl, House of the Dragon, and The Last of Us.

Alternatively, if you have cable you can tune into the HBO channel or HBO Latino at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT to watch the episode as it's aired. Live TV streaming services Hulu with Live TV ($69.99 per month) and YouTube TV ($72.99 per month) offer it for an extra $15 on top of the base plan.

How to watch Succession season 4 episode 4 in the UK

As with most HBO shows, Succession is available to watch in the UK on both Sky TV and NOW, where it'll be available to air the day after it goes live in the US. That means you'll be able to watch the new episode from April 17, with the episode airing on TV on Sky Atlantic at 9 pm.

Sky TV subscribers will need to use the Sky Go streaming app to see this, along with other video-on-demand streaming—Sky TV costs £26 per month if you sign up for an 18-month contract, and you get Netflix bundled with it. On NOW, you'll need the Entertainment plan which costs £9.99 per month.