Superman & Lois season 1 is currently airing in the UK, but US viewers are about to be treated to even more superhero drama from the latest show in DC Comics' Arrowverse.

Once again, Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch will be back to play Clark Kent (aka Superman) and Lois Lane. The first season saw Clark trying to balance his responsibilities as the Man of Steel with trying to be a parent and a supportive husband. Although he's perfectly happy taking on supervillains like The Stranger, sometimes Superman struggles to figure out how to be the best dad.

The second season will pick up where we left off; the official season synopsis reads: "Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark struggle as a couple while Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) adjusts to running The Smallville Gazette with Lois. Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) faces new challenges on the football field, and secrets threaten to destroy Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Sarah's (Inde Navarrette) growing relationship."

Here's how to watch Superman & Lois season 2 online from anywhere in the world so you can keep up with The Man of Steel's continuing adventures.

How to watch 'Superman & Lois' season 2 online for free in the US

If you have a cable subscription, you'll be able to watch Superman & Lois on The CW when the second season premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at 8 pm ET, with new episodes airing weekly.

If you want to watch Superman & Lois season 2 online for free, you'll be able to find episodes available on The CW website or The CW App shortly after they were originally broadcast on the network; the first will be available on Wednesday, Jan. 12. You don't even need to register for an account, just head over to The CW site and press play.

We'd also bet that the whole season will be made available to stream on HBO Max after the season finale airs, as this is what happened with Superman & Lois season 1.

How to watch 'Superman & Lois' season 2 online anywhere in the world

There is a handy way to watch your favorite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite TV show on.

From laptops to Smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, games consoles, and even mobile phones, you can change the address to make your device think it is in a different location to enable you to watch the things you love around the world.

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN is the No.1-rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month without paying a single penny, and if you sign up for an annual plan you can get 3 months' access absolutely free!

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks. And it's a great way to watch Superman & Lois season 2 online via your usual method from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 'Superman & Lois' season 2 online in the UK

At the time of writing, we don't yet have a UK release date for the second season of Superman & Lois.

Given the first series is currently available to stream on BBC iPlayer and continues to air weekly on Saturdays on BBC1, we'd expect the second season to come to the BBC at some point in the future.

However, as the first series only premiered in the UK in early December last year, it might be a little while before you'll be able to watch Superman & Lois season 2 online or on TV in the UK.