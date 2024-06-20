How to watch Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood online

One of the most influential changes in the music industry in recent years is set to be explored in Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood, which looks at the famous feud between the pop star and producer which led to Swift re-recording her past albums.

When big-name music producer Scooter Braun's company bought the masters of Swift's first six albums back in 2019, she didn't take it lying down, and re-recorded all of her old songs. This act of defiance shone a light on the business side of the music industry and called into question some of its practices.

Bad Blood looks set to look at both sides of this legal and personal dispute in order to fully let you know what happened between Swift and Braun. Both sides have made claims against the other and, with Swift often avoidant of the press, this could be your bets way of understanding the debate.

So here's how to watch Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood.

How to watch Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood in the US

You'll be able to watch Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood in the US by using the streaming service Max, as the docuseries will land on the platform in most countries where it's available.

Max costs $9.99 for its basic tier, which gives you adverts during your video, or $16.99 for the ad-free plan. There's also a $21.99-per-month option but this just gives you UHD and Dolby Atmos streaming on certain movies, so won't improve the documentary at all.

How to watch Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood in the UK

In the UK, Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun will be available to watch on the streaming service Discovery Plus, with both hour-long episodes hitting the streaming service at the same time on Friday, June 21.

Discovery Plus costs £3.99 per month for its basic tier, which is all you need to watch the docuseries. You can sign up for the standalone streaming service or as part of the Prime Video channel if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, and that costs the same price. The latter has a 30-day free trial sometimes.

How to watch Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite TV show, sport or other content even if you're not there.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

