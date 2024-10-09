How to watch Teacup: stream the new horror series ready for Halloween

Something is threatening a rural town in Georgia in Teacup, a new horror TV show released on Thursday, October 10 that'll come out just in time for Halloween.

Based on a novel by Robert R. McCammon, Teacup follows a group of people who are in a ranch miles from civilization. They're not friends but they'll have to learn to get on as a strange threat is plaguing them, and their only hope for survival is to team up.

The staggered release of Teacup leads it up to a finale on Halloween, making it a great series for horror fans who want to get ready for the spooky season.

So here's how to watch Teacup in some of the countries which are airing it.

How to watch Teacup in the US

If you live in the US, you can watch Teacup by using the streaming service Peacock, because the show was created as an original for NBCUniversal's platform.

Two episodes of Teacup will stream from Thursday, October 10, and two more week release each week until Thursday, October 31, which just so happens to be Halloween.

You can sign up for Peacock for $7.99 per month. That's for the ad-enabled plan but $11.99 per month gets you ad-free streaming.

Can you watch Teacup in the UK

If you live in the UK and want to watch Teacup, then there's some bad news for you. At the time of writing, no streaming release has been shared about the show, so it doesn't look like it'll air in the UK... at least for now.

Peacock series stream on various UK services, given that NBCUniversal doesn't have its own in the country, and none of them have confirmed whether Teacup will be coming. So it doesn't look like it will.

If that changes, and a streaming service announces that it'll be showing Teacup, we'll update this article.

How to watch Teacup in Australia

Horror fans living in Australia will be able to watch Teacup by using the streaming service Binge, which has confirmed that it'll show the series.

Binge will maintain the same release schedule as Peacock: two episodes on Thursday, October 10, then two more each week until Halloween itself.

You can sign up for Binge for as little as $10 per month. That's for the Basic plan though and it won't offer very high-res video quality, nor more than one device to be used at once. Standard for $18 and Premium for $22 monthly increase streaming quality as well as the number of simultaneous streams.

How to watch Teacup everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Teacup, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our VPN experts.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!