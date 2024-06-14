How to watch the 77th Tony Awards on TV and online

Shakespeare said all the world's a stage, but this weekend the spotlight is on New York’s Broadway as the best plays and musicals from the past year are being honored at the 77th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 16. We've got all the information on how theater fans can watch the Tony Awards right here.

The Tony Awards are the annual awards given out by the American Theatre Wing, recognizing the best Broadway productions and all the actors, creatives and production crews that bring these shows to life on a nightly basis. This year's crop of nominees features some big names among the nominees, including Jeremy Strong, Amy Ryan, Leslie Odom Jr., Rachel McAdams, Eddie Redmayne, Sarah Paulson and more.

To see who among those names and others walk away with Tony Awards this year, here's what you need to know on how to watch.

How to watch the Tony Awards in the US

There are a handful of ways to watch the Tony Awards in the US on Sunday, June 16.

Starting at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT, Act One of the Tony Awards kicks off. This is a pre-show for the awards ceremony that will also see a handful of technical awards be handed out. This is going to be available through the free, ad-supported streaming service Pluto TV, which is easily available through smart TVs, computers or other internet-connected devices.

The main broadcast then begins at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT and will air on CBS. CBS is available to anyone with a traditional pay-TV subscription or a TV antenna, or you can access the broadcast network by signing up for live TV streaming services like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. If you subscribe to any of these services, you can also watch the Tony Awards on CBS.com or the CBS app for free.

The awards show will also stream live on Paramount Plus for Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers; all Paramount Plus subscribers can stream the full show on-demand the next day.

How to watch the Tony Awards from anywhere

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Tony Awards, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports, shows, events or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

Tony Award FAQs

Who is hosting the Tony Awards? Ariana DeBose will once again host the Tony Awards, making this her third consecutive time serving as the emcee of the awards show. DeBose is herself a Tony nominee (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) and Oscar winner (West Side Story), who even earned an Emmy nomination for her hosting of the 75th Tony Awards. While DeBose is handling the main ceremony, Act One of the Tony Awards is going to be hosted by Dancing with the Stars alum Julianne Hough and Ghosts star Utkarsh Ambudkar.

2024 Tony Award nominations Here is a quick look at some of the nominees in some of the biggest categories for the 77th Tony Awards. For a complete list of nominees, visit the Tony Awards website . Best Play

- Jaja's African Hair Braiding

- Mary Jane

- Mother Play

- Prayer for the French Republic

- Stereophonic Best Musical

- Hell's Kitchen

- Illinoise

- The Outsiders

- Suffs

- Water for Elephants Best Revival of a Play

- An Enemy of the People

- Appropriate

- Purple Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch Best Revival of a Musical

- Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

- Gutenberg! The Musical!

- Merrily We Roll Along

- The Who's Tommy Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

- William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya

- Leslie Odom Jr., Purple Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

- Liev Schreiber, Doubt: A Parable

- Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People

- Michael Sthulbarg, Patriots Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

- Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic

- Jessica Lange, Mother Play

- Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane

- Sarah Paulson, Appropriate

- Amy Ryan, Doubt: A Parable Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

- Brody Grant, The Outsiders

- Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along

- Dorian Harewood, The Notebook

- Brian d’Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses

- Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

- Eden Espinosa, Lempicka

- Maleah Joi Moon, Hell's Kitchen

- Kelli O'Hara, Days of Wine and Roses

- Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook

- Gayle Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club