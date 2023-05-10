How to watch the Academy of Country Music Awards 2023: live stream ACM online

One of the biggest nights in country music is here, because on Thursday, May 11, the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards ceremony is set to return for a night celebrating the music genre.

Hosted at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas, the night is set to unite some of the biggest names in music, either as performers, as nominees and recipients, and also as hosts with Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks uniting to emcee the event.

If you're a fan of country music then it's certainly an event that you'll want to check out. In this guide, we'll help you figure out how to stream the 58th ACM Awards, and also provide information on who's performing and who's been nominated.

How to stream the ACM Awards on Twitch for free

The cheapest way of streaming the ACM Awards is on the live streaming website Twitch via the Amazon Music channel, because it's totally free.

Coverage on Twitch begins at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, which is midnight UK on Friday, May 12. Tou can find a link to the stream here (opens in new tab).

How to stream the ACM Awards on Prime Video

The easiest way of watching the ACM Awards ceremony is via Prime Video, with Amazon showing a live stream of the event from its kick-off at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT in the US and at 1 am UK on Friday, May 12.

Prime Video is a perk of Amazon Prime membership, and a subscription to that costs you $14.99/£8.99 per month or $139/£95 for an annual plan, though a free trial is available if you haven't used Prime before.

Since Prime has apps on smart TVs, phones, tablets and consoles, as well as on PC, you can use this method to watch the ACM Awards on the go.

How to catch up on the ACM Awards on FreeVee

Missed the ACM Awards 2023 when they aired? No worries, because they're jumping straight from Twitch/Prime Video to another Amazon-owned video platform: FreeVee.

FreeVee is the free and ad-supported equivalent of Prime Video, and on Friday, May 12, the entire broadcast of the ACM Awards will be available there.

You can find FreeVee content within the Prime Video app or platform, but even if you're not a subscriber you can still watch it.

Who's appearing at the ACM Awards as a host, presenter or performer?

Hosting the ACM Awards 2023 are two global country superstars: Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks.

Parton is also performing at the event, though Brooks isn't, but that could be because there's barely enough time, with a huge roster of stars set to perform songs. Here's the full list:

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Ed Sheeran

Miranda Lambert

Cody Johnson

Jo Dee Messina

Ashley McBryde

Jelly Roll

Cole Swindell

Keith Urban

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

The War And Treaty

Bailey Zimmerman

In addition, the following stars will be presenting awards:

Gabby Barrett

BRELAND

Brandy Clark

Jordan Davis

Mickey Guyton

Tyler Hubbard

Dustin Lynch

TJ Osborne

Jon Pardi

Carly Pearce

MacKenzie Porter

Dak Prescott

Emmitt Smith

Tanya Tucker

Keith Urban

Trisha Yearwood

(Image credit: Academy of Country Music)

Who's nominated for an ACM Award?

Here is the slate of nominees for this year's ACM Awards,

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan wallen

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson

Male Artist of the Year

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

New Female Artist of the Year

Priscilla Block

Megan Moroney

Caitlyn Smith

Morgan Wade

Hailey Whitters

New Male Artist of the Year

Zach Bryan

Jackson Dean

ERNEST

Dylan Scott

Nate Smith

Bailey Zimmerman

Album of the Year

Ashley McBryde — Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville

Lainey Wilson — Bell Bottom Country

Luke Combs — Growin' Up

Jon Pardi — Mr. Saturday Night

Miranda Lambert — Palomino

Single of the Year

Lainey Wilson — "Heart Like a Truck"

Carley Pearce & Ashley McBryde — "Never Wanted to be That Girl"

Cole Swindell — "She Had Me at Heads Carolina"

Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown — "Thank God"

Cody Johnson — "'Til You Can't"

Song of the Year

Morgan Wallen — "Sand in My Boots"

Cole Swindell — "She Had Me at Heads Carolina"

Cody Johnson — "'Til You Can't"

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson — "wait in the truck:

Chris Stapleton — "You Should Probably Leave"

Visual Media of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini (dir. P Tracy) — "HEARTFIRST"

Cole Swindell (dir. Spidey Smith) — "She Had Me at Heads Carolina"

Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown (dir. Alex Alvga) — "Thank God"

Cody Johnson (dir. Dustin Haney) — "'Til You Can't"

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson (dir. Justin Clough) — "wait in the truck"

Carly Pearce (dir. Alexa Campbell) — "What He Didn't Do"

Songwriter of the Year

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

Hunter Phelps

Artist-Songwriter of the Year

Luke Combs

ERNEST

HARDY

Miranda Lambert

Morgan Wallen

Music Event of the Year