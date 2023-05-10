How to watch the Academy of Country Music Awards 2023: live stream ACM online
The ACM Awards returns on Thursday, May 11.
One of the biggest nights in country music is here, because on Thursday, May 11, the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards ceremony is set to return for a night celebrating the music genre.
Hosted at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas, the night is set to unite some of the biggest names in music, either as performers, as nominees and recipients, and also as hosts with Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks uniting to emcee the event.
If you're a fan of country music then it's certainly an event that you'll want to check out. In this guide, we'll help you figure out how to stream the 58th ACM Awards, and also provide information on who's performing and who's been nominated.
How to stream the ACM Awards on Twitch for free
The cheapest way of streaming the ACM Awards is on the live streaming website Twitch via the Amazon Music channel, because it's totally free.
Coverage on Twitch begins at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, which is midnight UK on Friday, May 12. Tou can find a link to the stream here (opens in new tab).
How to stream the ACM Awards on Prime Video
The easiest way of watching the ACM Awards ceremony is via Prime Video, with Amazon showing a live stream of the event from its kick-off at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT in the US and at 1 am UK on Friday, May 12.
Prime Video is a perk of Amazon Prime membership, and a subscription to that costs you $14.99/£8.99 per month or $139/£95 for an annual plan, though a free trial is available if you haven't used Prime before.
Since Prime has apps on smart TVs, phones, tablets and consoles, as well as on PC, you can use this method to watch the ACM Awards on the go.
How to catch up on the ACM Awards on FreeVee
Missed the ACM Awards 2023 when they aired? No worries, because they're jumping straight from Twitch/Prime Video to another Amazon-owned video platform: FreeVee.
FreeVee is the free and ad-supported equivalent of Prime Video, and on Friday, May 12, the entire broadcast of the ACM Awards will be available there.
You can find FreeVee content within the Prime Video app or platform, but even if you're not a subscriber you can still watch it.
Who's appearing at the ACM Awards as a host, presenter or performer?
Hosting the ACM Awards 2023 are two global country superstars: Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks.
Parton is also performing at the event, though Brooks isn't, but that could be because there's barely enough time, with a huge roster of stars set to perform songs. Here's the full list:
- Jason Aldean
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Ed Sheeran
- Miranda Lambert
- Cody Johnson
- Jo Dee Messina
- Ashley McBryde
- Jelly Roll
- Cole Swindell
- Keith Urban
- Morgan Wallen
- Lainey Wilson
- The War And Treaty
- Bailey Zimmerman
In addition, the following stars will be presenting awards:
- Gabby Barrett
- BRELAND
- Brandy Clark
- Jordan Davis
- Mickey Guyton
- Tyler Hubbard
- Dustin Lynch
- TJ Osborne
- Jon Pardi
- Carly Pearce
- MacKenzie Porter
- Dak Prescott
- Emmitt Smith
- Tanya Tucker
- Keith Urban
- Trisha Yearwood
Who's nominated for an ACM Award?
Here is the slate of nominees for this year's ACM Awards,
Entertainer of the Year
- Jason Aldean
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Miranda Lambert
- Chris Stapleton
- Carrie Underwood
- Morgan wallen
Female Artist of the Year
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Carly Pearce
- Lainey Wilson
Male Artist of the Year
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Jordan Davis
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
Duo of the Year
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Maddie & Tae
- The War and Treaty
Group of the Year
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion
- Zac Brown Band
New Female Artist of the Year
- Priscilla Block
- Megan Moroney
- Caitlyn Smith
- Morgan Wade
- Hailey Whitters
New Male Artist of the Year
- Zach Bryan
- Jackson Dean
- ERNEST
- Dylan Scott
- Nate Smith
- Bailey Zimmerman
Album of the Year
- Ashley McBryde — Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
- Lainey Wilson — Bell Bottom Country
- Luke Combs — Growin' Up
- Jon Pardi — Mr. Saturday Night
- Miranda Lambert — Palomino
Single of the Year
- Lainey Wilson — "Heart Like a Truck"
- Carley Pearce & Ashley McBryde — "Never Wanted to be That Girl"
- Cole Swindell — "She Had Me at Heads Carolina"
- Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown — "Thank God"
- Cody Johnson — "'Til You Can't"
Song of the Year
- Morgan Wallen — "Sand in My Boots"
- Cole Swindell — "She Had Me at Heads Carolina"
- Cody Johnson — "'Til You Can't"
- HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson — "wait in the truck:
- Chris Stapleton — "You Should Probably Leave"
Visual Media of the Year
- Kelsea Ballerini (dir. P Tracy) — "HEARTFIRST"
- Cole Swindell (dir. Spidey Smith) — "She Had Me at Heads Carolina"
- Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown (dir. Alex Alvga) — "Thank God"
- Cody Johnson (dir. Dustin Haney) — "'Til You Can't"
- HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson (dir. Justin Clough) — "wait in the truck"
- Carly Pearce (dir. Alexa Campbell) — "What He Didn't Do"
Songwriter of the Year
- Nicolle Galyon
- Ashley Gorley
- Chase McGill
- Josh Osborne
- Hunter Phelps
Artist-Songwriter of the Year
- Luke Combs
- ERNEST
- HARDY
- Miranda Lambert
- Morgan Wallen
Music Event of the Year
- Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny — "At the End of a Bar"
- Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina — "She Had Me at Heads Carolina [Remix]"
- Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown — "Thank God"
- Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter — "Thinking 'Bout You"
- HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson — "wait in the truck"
Tom is the streaming and ecommerce writer at What to Watch, covering streaming services in the US and UK. His goal is to help you navigate the busy and confusing online video market, to help you find the TV, movies and sports that you're looking for without having to spend too much money.