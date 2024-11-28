How to watch The Agency: release dates, streaming options and more

Even though most of the best of 2024's TV shows have already come out, a later contender is rolling out on Friday, November 29, in the form of The Agency.

Starring Irish acting Legend Michael Fassbender alongside Katherine Waterson, Jeffrey Wright, Richard Gere and Jodie Turner-Smith, The Agency is based on a hit French show. It's a political thriller which promises to be a gripping watch.

The Agency is about an agent who spends years in deep cover, until he's pulled back and returns to London. There, people from his past and present convene on him as he finds his heart torn in multiple directions, while he's also in the middle of a conspiracy.

If you're a fan of spy thrillers, here's how to watch The Agency:

How to watch The Agency in the US

If you live in the US, you'll need to be signed up for Paramount Plus with Showtime to watch The Agency. That's the pricier and ad-free tier of Paramount Plus, which normally costs you $12.99 per month (though more on that price later).

The first two episodes of The Agency will land on Friday, November 29, and then new episodes will arrive weekly. Here's that full release schedule:

Episode 1 — Friday, November 29

Episode 2 — Friday, November 29

Episode 3 — Friday, December 6

Episode 4 — Friday, December 13

Episode 5 — Friday, December 20

Episode 6 — Friday, December 27

Episode 7 — Friday, January 3

Episode 8 — Friday, January 10

Episode 9 — Friday, January 17

Episode 10 — Friday, January 24

The Agency is also expected to air on Showtime's cable channel, but we don't know when quite yet.

If you want to sign up for Paramount Plus to watch The Agency, then you can sign up through a Paramount Plus Black Friday deal to save $10 on your first two months of a subscription. Act fast, though, because it ends on Monday, December 2.

Paramount Plus with Showtime: was $12.99 now $2.99 at Paramount+ Catch the first half of The Agency for cheap with this deal, which extends for your first two months of a subscription. After that you'll return to the usual price. You'll need to use the code BF-ADFREE

Bear in mind that the deal price will run out before the finale of The Agency is out, so you'll have to pay the full fees on January's subscription.

How to watch The Agency in the UK

You can watch The Agency on Paramount Plus in the UK, with all three of the subscription service's tiers letting you watch the show (yes, there are three tiers now, more on that here). The two ad-free tiers both enjoy Black Friday Paramount Plus deals right now though, which you can find by scrolling down.

Episodes will land one day after their US release: the first two will drop on Saturday, November 30, and then each week one more will arrive until mid-January. Here's the full episode release calendar:

Episode 1 — Saturday, November 20

Episode 2 — Saturday, November 20

Episode 3 — Saturday, December 7

Episode 4 — Saturday, December 14

Episode 5 — Saturday, December 21

Episode 6 — Saturday, December 28

Episode 7 — Saturday, January 4

Episode 8 — Saturday, January 11

Episode 9 — Saturday, January 18

Episode 10 — Saturday, January 25

Paramount Plus starts at £4.99 for its ad-enabled Basic tier, then goes up to £7.99 for Standard which is ad-free and £10.99 for Premium (mainly used for 4K movie streaming). Each plan also has an annual option which saves you money compared to 12 months.

For Black Friday, you can sign up for Paramount Plus' Standard and Premium tiers, both on a monthly or annual basis, for cheaper. Here are the two annual deals, but if you click through you can find the monthly ones too.

Paramount Plus Premium annual plan: was £97.99 now £48.99 at Paramount+ The above deal is also available on Paramount Plus' annual plan, bringing it down to quite a reasonable price. It equals just over £4 per month which is even cheaper than the new basic plan.

Monthly: was £10.99, now £5.49.

How to watch The Agency everywhere else

In these regions, The Agency will also be on Paramount Plus: Australia, Canada, Italy, Germany, Brazil and Latin America.

But if you're going to be away from your normal TV setup yet still want to watch The Agency you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our VPN experts.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!