Here's how to watch The Apprentice 2022 online from anywhere in the world!

The Apprentice is back to put a new group of confident, amibitious entrepreneurs through their paces as they compete for the chance to win a life-changing £250,000 investment in their own business idea.

16 more contestants are ready to get stuck into a range of tasks designed to test their business brains and shine in front of Lord Alan Sugar, Baroness Karren Brady, and the new judge, former The Apprentice winner, Tim Campbell.

The Apprentice is always one of the most talked-about shows when it airs, so here's how to watch The Apprentice 2022 so you can keep up with the show every single week.

How to watch 'The Apprentice' 2022 online for free in the UK

The Apprentice begins on Jan. 6 at 9 pm on BBC1 and will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer, so you'll be able to tune in no problem whatsoever.

How to watch 'The Apprentice' 2022 online from anywhere in the world

If you're going to be away from home at any point but still want to catch the latest episodes of The Apprentice, there's an easy way to do so.

There's a handy way to watch your favorite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

