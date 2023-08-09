How to watch The Challenge USA season 2: stream the reality show online
Even more show contestants enter the mix
After a year's break, The Challenge: USA season 2 is set to bring some big changes to the popular survival reality show when it returns on Thursday, August 10.
US: Paramount Plus | CBS (live TV streaming services)
UK: Not streaming yet
Watch abroad: ExpressVPN
The Challenge USA is a spin-off of The Challenge and while the first season included contestants from shows like Big Brother, Love Island and Survivor, this second season widens the net to include the cast of Are You The One? and The Real World as well.
The format of the show remains the same though: 18 minor celebs will team up, embark on challenges and vie to win $500,000 over the course of several weeks.
So here's how to watch The Challenge: USA season 2 wherever you are, including when episodes air.
How to watch The Challenge: USA season 2 in the US
You have a few different options for watching The Challenge: USA season 2 in the US.
Firstly you can stream it using Paramount Plus. If you're on the $11.99-per-month Showtime tier you can watch episodes live, while subscribers to the $5.99-per-month Essential tier can watch them the next day via the video-on-demand library.
Alternatively, you can watch on cable, with CBS showing episodes. Episodes air every Thursday and Sunday, at 10 pm ET/PT and 9 PM ET/ PT respectively, starting from Thursday, August 10.
If you don't have a cable plan, several live TV streaming services offer CBS: Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV will all let you watch the channel over the internet.
How to watch The Challenge: USA season 2 in the UK
There's currently no word on when The Challenge: USA season 2 will air in the UK, and the show was omitted from a post by the Paramount Plus UK's X account (formerly Twitter) sharing some highlights from the streamer's August line-up.
The previous season of The Challenge: USA is available on the service though, suggesting it could come to the platform eventually, just not straight away.
How to watch The Challenge: USA season 2 everywhere else
If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Challenge: USA season 2, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like the The Challenge or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.
ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.
