How to watch The Chi season 6: catch the South Side drama online or on TV

It's time for the busiest run yet for The Chi season 6, as the popular Chicago-based series because is bumping up the number of episodes we're getting, giving us even more time to enjoy all the drama our favorite characters get in to.

Quick links US: Paramount Plus | Showtime

UK: Not streaming yet

Watch abroad: ExpressVPN

The Chi follows a large group of connected people who live in South Side Chicago as they go through life's dramas and turmoils. Season 6 doesn't promise to be any different on that front.

What is different is the season is being broken up into two eight-episode chunks, instead of a single 10-episode run, so watching or streaming the show might be a little more confusing than before.

So to help you, we've got this guide on how to watch The Chi season 6.

How to watch The Chi season 6 in the US

You have a few different options for watching The Chi season 6 in the US.

You can sign up to either Showtime or Paramount Plus to catch the show, with the first episode landing on the streaming services on Friday, August 4. If you choose the latter, you'll need the $11.99 per month tier that includes Showtime's content, while the former costs $10.99 monthly.

An alternative option is using cable, as the Showtime channel airs each episode the Sunday after its streaming debut at 9 pm ET/PT. For non-cable subscribers, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV all let you add Showtime for an extra cost (no live TV streaming service has it by default).

Episodes land weekly, with part one of the season wrapping up September 24. We're still waiting to hear when part two will drop.

How to watch The Chi season 6 in the UK

There's been no official word on where or when The Chi season 6 will stream in the UK, but we imagine you might be waiting a while.

The five previous seasons of the show are available on Disney Plus, so you can catch up with it there. However, with Showtime now being weaved into Paramount Plus, maybe the streamer will get new seasons going forward.

We'll update you when we find out.

How to watch The Chi season 6 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Chi season 6, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like The Chi or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.