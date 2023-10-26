How to watch The Enfield Poltergeist: stream new Halloween documentary online

With Halloween coming up, it's time to fill your TV-watching schedule with spooky goings-on, and nothing will tick that box more than the new docudrama The Enfield Poltergeist, about one of the world's most famous paranormal activities.

In 1977 the residents of a council house in London (the town of Enfield, hence the name) started reporting furniture moving and creepy sounds around the home; by 1979 many more witnesses including police constables, journalists and paranormal investigators had visited the home to back up these claims. So was it a ghost? A hoax? Or an omen against buying wheeled furniture? Maybe The Enfield Poltergeist will settle the matter.

This new four-part docudrama combines real recordings and information with dramatized retellings to help you experience the goings-on in Enfield. Perfect for some eerie Halloween watching.

So here's how to watch The Enfield Poltergeist when it debuts on Friday, September 27, ready for the witching weekend.

How to watch The Enfield Poltergeist

You'll be able to watch The Enfield Poltergeist using the streaming service Apple TV Plus, as the show is one of Apple's relatively rare forays into TV documentary.

All four episodes of the docudrama will be added to the streamer at the same time on Friday, October 27. That's one part per day until Halloween!

Apple TV Plus costs $/£6.99 per month for a subscription, and you won't need the pricier MLS plan as that doesn't include TV shows like The Enfield Poltergeist.

How to watch The Enfield Poltergeist for free

If you're interested in watching The Enfield Poltergeist and the various other Apple TV Plus properties but aren't too sure whether it's worth the monthly price tag, there's a way to test it for free.

There are various Apple TV Plus free trials that let you get a temporary subscription to the service without paying, for customers or subscribers to various other services; 1, 3 or 6-month options are available. You can check out our guide here to see if there's one right for you.

How to watch The Enfield Poltergeist everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Enfield Poltergeist, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.